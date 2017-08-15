Back To School Parent Alert: What You Should Double ASAP

As back to school season starts, everyone thinks about books, pens, binders, backpacks. But what about cars?

As high school teens get set to head back to school, there’s one red flag well ahead of the first report card and, surprisingly, it gets worse – not better – the closer they get to graduation … their risk behind the wheel.

The fact is that each year a teen is in high school, they're getting worse as drivers, not better. And the fault, in large part, lies with the parents, who often either model bad behavior behind the wheel, or figure that once their child has a license their job as driving instructor has ended.

Does that sound unusually harsh or judgmental?

Well, consider a recent survey by Liberty Mutual and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD). It found that each year after getting their license, teen drivers take more risks, and end up in more crashes. In other words, as they gain experience, their driving worsens.

The survey found, for example, that just over half of sophomores say they use a phone while driving, and 48% say they've used an app. Those figures climb to 71% and 67%, respectively, among seniors. And while 28% of sophomore drivers admit to changing music on a phone, nearly a third of juniors and 40% of seniors do.

Just 13% of sophomores say they drive when drowsy — which is just as bad as driving while drunk — but 26% of seniors admit to this.

And speeding? Among sophomores, 18% say they've exceeded the speed limit. That share climbs to 15% among juniors and 26% among seniors.

As a result, more experienced seniors are far more likely to be involved in crashes or near misses (55%) than sophomores just starting out as drivers (34%).

In my mind, all these numbers are shockingly too high. But why are they getting worse as kids get more experience?

A big reason is that parents stop teaching them how to be good drivers. The same survey found that almost 40% of teens say their parents stop practicing driving with them after they get their license.

In addition, parents too quickly let up on the punishment for bad driving. In the survey, almost 70% of teens aged 15 to 16 say their parents would take away their driving privileges if they got into an accident. But just 55% of teens 18 and older say they've be punished that way.

I remember once talking to a parent who was complaining about the fact that she had to put in 50 hours with her child. "How that heck am I going to fit that in?" she said.

My response to her was, you should double it! Spend 100 hours with your child behind the wheel. And regularly have them drive you places after that to gauge their driving habits. The only way to tell if your child is becoming overconfident as a driver is to see them in action and to take advantage of tools and technology for safe driving and continuous improvement.

But even that isn't enough. Children are taking drivers ed long before they ever get behind a wheel — by watching you.

Multiple studies have found that teens adopt their parents unsafe driving habits. For example, a 2012 study by the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute (TRI) and Toyota found a significant correlation between parent and teen behaviors behind the wheel. In other words, teens are far more likely to engage in distracted driving or bad driving in general if their parents do.

"Parents should know that every time they get behind the wheel with their child in the car they are providing a visible example that their child is likely to follow," said the TRI's Dr. Ray Bingham.

The problem is that parents do a lot of bad driving. Another insurance industry survey found that 88% of teens say they've observed their parents speeding, and 59% have seen their parents text while driving. Fully two thirds say their parents tell them one thing and do another while driving.

Remember that we are talking life and death here. In 2015, 4,214 drivers between 16 and 20 were involved in fatal crashes, 375,000 in crashes that resulted in injuries, and over a million that involved only property damage. Distracted driving is one of the deadly culprits.

Every parent wants the best for their children. That's why we spend so much time and money getting them ready for school. So why don't we take the same care when making sure that they are the best, and safest, drivers they can be?