Back to School Roundup - College

The first day of school is almost here and as you scramble to get everything you need, here are a few must have items to make your transition a little easier!

Basic Outfitters

Missing a sock? Tattered briefs? Basic Outfitters (as seen on Shark Tank) has the solution! Their company will create a drawer filled with socks, tees, underwear and joggers for you. You pick the color/style and a drawer will be shipped to your dorm right away! $120 value for just $60.

Poet + Joy

Girls are always on the hunt for something new and exciting to pair with their outfits. Great shoes, a cute necklace and of course – a great handbag! Poet + Joy has the perfect one to complete your outfit, and keep your hands free for all the books you’ll be carrying!

Preppy Pimp

It’s not just girls looking to make an impression when running from class to class. Preppy Pimp will have you looking like a Princeton grad overnight. Check out their line of bowties and belts!

Kohl's

Houseplants make a great gift for new homeowners, but did you know they are great for a dorm room too? Not only do they add living color and help purify the air, but scientific research shows plants can help improve memory, learning, concentration and test scores, as well as help reduce stress. Pick a low maintenance plant such as Snake plant or a succulent. Check out Exotic Angel Houseplants website to find the variety that would work best for your environment!

Tervis

We’ve got spirit, yes we do...we’ve got spirit, how ‘bout you? An ice cold beverage and team spirit go hand in hand. Check out this great line of collegiate tumblers by Tervis.

EZneeds