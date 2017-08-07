Back to School Success: University Etiquette Edition

4 Methods to Build Professional Rapport to Achieve Success

With the influx of information, time limits, and hundreds of courses, it may seem like you are alone in the arduous university process. However, there’s someone to help you achieve academic success-- that’s right, your professors. Knowing how to effectively communicate with your professors benefits your academic career. With the right methods to build professional rapport with your professor, you can achieve success.

1. Know How to Address Your Professors This may seem obvious, but many students are not certain what to call the professor. Some students enrolling right after high school think “Mr., Mrs., and Ms.” are appropriate, while those transitioning from the workforce may default to first-names. Because professors have PhDs in their respective subjects, the most appropriate title is Dr. or Professor. Using these proper titles shows thoughtfulness about the subject and respect for the professor.

2. Asking Questions: The Power of Office Hours Asking a question in a lecture hall full of 300 students can be daunting, especially if it’s twofold or threefold. With questions about the class, content, or subject matter, go to office hours. Take full advantage of posted hours because the professor is a student’s greatest ally. Go to the office prepared with specific questions and notes. By showing genuine interest in the course content, students receive the professor's sincere help with specific resources, tips on how to improve grades, and a corresponding confidence in the class. Once rapport and a relationship are established, going to office hours to have a quick chat about arbitrary topics is a good idea. Establishing trust may come in handy for future recommendations or academic research.

3. Email Etiquette: Being Professional in the Workplace A daily component of university and student etiquette is composing a professional email. Many students struggle with selecting an appropriate greeting and a proper subject line. First, address professors the way you do in person and use the proper salutation. Second, make a comment about the class or weather like, “I enjoyed your example about the Spanish armada” or “I hope these 70 degree days last forever.” Next, get into the nitty-gritty. Introduce yourself, reference the class you are taking, and give some background to the question you have.

For example:

Hello Professor ______,

I hope you are having a great day! My name is _______ and I am in your Introduction to Economics class section ____, this Fall. I am currently studying the textbook content on PPC curves and wanted to clarify some particular pieces of information with you in person.

I have class during your office hours, so would it be possible to schedule an individual appointment? Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you for your consideration.

Best regards,

Always remember to proofread before sending!

4. Networking: How Connections Matter College is the ideal time to begin obtaining academic and intern recommendations. Tap into connections within the university to build a professional resumé. Build rapport with your professors by: inquiring about their personal research opportunities; study abroad possibilities; or work-study within your major. Seek out internships to help build experience and real-world knowledge.

Brush up on tips for networking to prepare for internships and career fairs to maximize get your education and job experience. Get to know your superiors and coworkers; the more professional references you acquire while in college the better.