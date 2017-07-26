Back-to-School Tech Tools Parents Will Love

With summer coming to a close, it’s time to start getting organized for the school year. Often a daunting task, there are supplies to buy, meetings to sign up for and events to attend. Not to mention, getting your kid’s mind back in learning-mode. To help you prepare for the back to school season and make your life as a parent a bit easier, I’ve shared four tech tools that you will love.

signupgenius.com

Ease the stress of your busy schedule by using SignUpGenius to help you stay organized. Did you sign up to attend this month’s PTO meeting? Did you sign up to bring drinks or snacks for the soccer game? When you use SignUpGenius to plan events, you’re easily able to collaborate with others, receive reminders for upcoming events and collect payments if needed. With a wide variety of customizable forms available, SignUpGenius is perfect for parents to organize any size or type of event.

2. Marbotic’s Smart Letters and Smart Numbers

marbotic.fr

For the busy parent, it can be a daunting task trying to choose toys that are both educational and fun. To ease the confusion, look for toys that use both a physical component, as well as a technical component, like Smart Letters and Smart Numbers. These toys by my company, Marbotic, incorporate Montessori principles into an edtech product, by teaching while kids play. With the use of these toys, a child’s mind will engage, learning letters, numbers, and other various lessons. They’ll head to school ready to take on the classroom.

teacherlists.com

School supply lists have different connotations for parents and kids. What is a fun activity for kids – to pick out all of their school supplies – is often a headache for parents. What size paper do the kids need again? How many markers? Or was it colored pencils? TeacherLists.com helps parents easily locate supply lists for various grades, teachers and schools. Plus, you can order supplies through major retailers so you can skip the stress of in-store shopping.

4. Skinit Cases and Skins

skinit.com