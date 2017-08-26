Back to School Tips for 'Total Boss Moms' with Tamera Mowry-Housley

Growing up mixed there were only three people I can recall that looked like me on television, Jasmine Guy of ‘A Different World’ fame and Tia and Tamera Mowry from ‘Sister, Sister’. I remember watching the Mowry twins and being enamored, glued to the screen for tips on everything from how to style my hair, fashion and how to be in the world. I would practice their hairstyles in the mirror, flat ironing my hair to perfection honey! As the years went on, I continued to watch them evolve in their respective roles and have always adored them for their family values, constant positivity and goofy humor. So it was a definite treat as a long time fan to interview Tamera Mowry-Housley about the new season of ‘The Real’, using your platform for good and motherhood.

What’s new for season 4 of The Real?

We’re live this season premiering September 18th. We will be able to talk about things right as their happening. The show will be more topical.

As a woman of color what are some things you try to do with your platform to make sure our voices are heard?

I’m candid and honest about the things that are going on right now. It’s important to educate people because they may not understand racism and are just ignorant. We must also get to a place where we denounce what’s not right.

How’s Adam, Aden and Ariah?

Adam is an amazing hands on father. Aden is growing up so fast and starting school. Miss Ariah is coming into her own and feisty and opinionated as ever.

How do you juggle it all, and what advice do you have for moms looking to create balance?

To get through the chaos I stay connected. I use a lot of apps to stay organized and keep my family organized. So we’re on the same page and no one one is over booking events we use calendars. I also pre-prep some meals to cut down time at the grocery store.

Back to School is just around the corner, what are your tips to help moms tackle this busy season?

63% of moms feel more stress planning for the school year than the holidays. They need tips without feeling anxious. Having your smartphone takes a lot of the uncertainty away. Moms can stay connected with their kids and use apps for planning and prepping. For as low as $25 a month moms can use Total Wireless.

Planning ahead : If I know I have a hectic morning ahead, I do as much as I can to prepare the night before. That might mean meal-prepping for my kids’ lunch or packing my bag to make sure I’ve got everything for the day – including, of course, my smartphone with the day’s schedule.

: If I know I have a hectic morning ahead, I do as much as I can to prepare the night before. That might mean meal-prepping for my kids’ lunch or packing my bag to make sure I’ve got everything for the day – including, of course, my smartphone with the day’s schedule. Apps for everything : Speaking of smartphones, there truly is an app for everything these days, from family calendars to digital coupons to fitness apps. I organize my favorites into specific folders on my phone so they’re accessible at the touch of a button.

: Speaking of smartphones, there truly is an app for everything these days, from family calendars to digital coupons to fitness apps. I organize my favorites into specific folders on my phone so they’re accessible at the touch of a button. Group texts : I like to organize my contacts by adding them to groups and my favorites list, and by naming group texts. That way, I know my family is just a tap away, and I can streamline important conversations, like my conversations with my kids’ teachers and caretakers, and especially group texts with the girls from THE REAL.

: I like to organize my contacts by adding them to groups and my favorites list, and by naming group texts. That way, I know my family is just a tap away, and I can streamline important conversations, like my conversations with my kids’ teachers and caretakers, and especially group texts with the girls from THE REAL. Keep it real: It is so easy to get caught up in the stress of back-to-school season and anxiety of schedule transitions. That’s why it’s important to take a step back and remind yourself you’re a mom and you’re only human! I can be as organized as possible, but life happens, so I fully rely on my smartphone as my one-stop-shop to tackle back-to-school season with confidence.

Total wireless is a no-contract wireless provider that offers service on America’s largest and most dependable network with the latest smartphones and affordable plans.

For more ‘Total Boss Mom’ tips and information about Tamera Mowry-Housley visit TameraMowry.com