Back to School: Ways to Help Students in Greater Washington

Back to school was always one of my favorite times. It always brought forward a lot of anticipation and even anxiety. Today I realize not every student has access to the resources I enjoyed. That’s why I’m grateful the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington has evaluated the best nonprofits in our area for distinction, merit, and impact. Its collection of these nonprofits is especially useful right now as I think about ways to help underserved students.

Each featured charity in the Catalogue has been successfully site visited and its financials given the thumbs up. The Catalogue for Philanthropy charges no fees and raises funds separately to support its work. Since 2003, it has raised over $37 million for charities across the Greater Washington region.

I’d like to start sharing highlights about what these charities are doing to help students. For example, Critical Exposure is one that I think makes a difference and I invite you to join me in supporting its work. Here’s its description from the Catalogue’s special back-to-school section: