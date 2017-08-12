Back to School with Center for Inspired Teaching and the Catalogue for Philanthropy

The Catalogue for Philanthropy is a great resource for learning about the best, vetted small nonprofits that serve the greater Washington, D.C. region. However, I’m proud to say that some of the charities included in its back-to-school collection I could vouch for without even knowing they passed muster with the Catalogue.

Here’s what the Catalogue has to say: What is the most influential school-based variable in student achievement? No question: the teacher. Since 1995, Center for Inspired Teaching has fostered better classroom experiences for kids through innovative teacher training. Its 24-month teacher certification program recruits committed individuals and trains them, through coursework and classroom time, to teach students not what to think but how to think. Teachers also combine instructional support with emotional support – key factors in student success. With a focus on teaching as a career, not a stepping stone, the program ensures that all teachers are comfortable and effective in the classroom before they take charge. Working with all DCPS middle school teachers to improve student achievement and create rich academic experiences in social studies, Inspired Teaching is also working to create the first-ever DCPS social studies curriculum by 2014. This year its Demonstration School served 210 children in pre-K to 4, and hosted education professionals from across the US and around the world. Do you want to see lasting, systemic change in our schools? This is where it begins.