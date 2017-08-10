Back to School with The Literacy Lab

I’m excited about the feedback I’ve been receiving so far about the great nonprofits in the D.C. area helping underserved students go back to school. My friends at the Catalogue for Philanthropy tell me The Literacy Lab does important work and I should be sure to share the details. Here they are:

Students reading below grade level at the end of 3rd grade are four times less likely to graduate from high school on time – a sobering statistic for the 81% of DC's 4th graders whose reading levels put them on track for failure in middle and high school. The Literacy Lab is devoted to increasing low-income children’s basic literacy skills. It now provides intensive reading intervention to over 1,000 students in grades pre-K to 5, (a significant jump from the year prior), 95% of whom qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, and each of whom has fallen an average of two years behind. Trained, professional instructors begin with a comprehensive assessment, create a personal plan for each child (focused on phonics, fluency, and comprehension), and meet one-on-one, or in groups of two or three, twice a week. And the intense focus pays off: students in the Literacy Lab's 50-hour program jump an average of 1.5 grade levels. Given a 5-star rating for three straight years by DCPS, the Literacy Lab brings to young DC students the ability to read, and the opportunity to succeed – in school and in life.