Back to school isn’t just for the kids. We can also welcome the new season with new supplies, habits, and...a refresh of our current work wardrobe.
If you’re thinking boring slacks and dull flats when it comes to work essentials, think again. We’re talking updated classics like culottes, jumpsuits, gingham prints, and suede pumps to seriously revitalize your stale work wardrobe.
Shake off those lazy days of summer dressing and walk into your office ready to take on anything with these 11 back-to-work essentials.
-
Vince Camuto Ankia Suede Pump
-
PARIS SUNDAY Women's Wide Leg Crop Pant
-
Halogen Long Linen Blend Cardigan
-
Equipment 'Slim Signature' Silk Shirt
-
City Chic Sweet Dreams Top
-
Vince Camuto Jumpsuit
-
Sole Society Dawson Oversize Faux Leather Shopper
-
Caslon Collarless Leather Jacket
-
Eileen Fisher Silk Jersey Tee
-
T Tahari Jolie Stretch Woven Suit Jacket
-
Endless Rose Gingham Flare-Sleeve Top
