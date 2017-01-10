QUEER VOICES

Backpage.com Shutters Adult Section, Cites Censorship Pressure

01/10/2017 11:05 am ET
Backpage.com, one of the world’s largest classified ad websites and a frequent target in the political battle against sex trafficking, closed its adult ads section Monday in the United States, claiming to be the victim of a government witch hunt.

The extraordinary move came shortly after the release of a scathing U.S. Senate report that accused Backpage of hiding criminal activity by deleting terms from ads that indicated sex trafficking or prostitution, including of children.

