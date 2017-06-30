All Hope Is Not Lost For A Backstreet Boys-Spice Girls Tour

Stop right now, thank you very much: A Backstreet Boys-Spice Girls tour is being discussed by members of both groups, keeping our hopes alive.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Nick Carter revealed that he and Spice Girls Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) and Melanie Brown (aka Scary Spice) have spoken about the possibility of a combined tour. Our preteen selves are giddy with excitement just thinking about it.

“We’ve had conversations, I’ve had conversations with Scary Spice and Emma, and we’ve talked about it,” he told the magazine. “We’re always open to doing a tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour.”

Carter and Bunton have apparently been friends since both groups gained fame in the late ’90s, and they’re currently both judges on the singing competition show, “Boy Band.”

Rumors of a combined tour have been swirling for a while now, but of course, nothing has amounted from the chatter. Back in 2015, A.J. McLean told Rolling Stone the tour “has been this idea bouncing around for the past year and a half, and it’s something we’re still talking about.”

Following McLean’s initial comments, Carter reportedly responded with a Twitter callout to Brown, telling E! News in 2015 that he told her on Twitter a combined tour “could be a cool idea.”