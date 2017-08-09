Backyard Party Essentials That Will Bring Sunshine to Your Summer

Wooden Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener & Accessories

This vintage-looking beer caddy gets lots of compliments and is super functional, with an integrated bottle opener. It works nicely with the Crosby cooler, cleverly disguised (and matched) to dark woven patio furniture.

A perennial crowd favorite, Jenga was created by Leslie Scott, the co-founder of Oxford Games Ltd, based on a game that evolved within her family in the early 1970s using children's wood building blocks. From backyards to corporate parties, Jenga is a summer evening essential.

Fun tip: write fun and engaging “dares” on each of the blocks to add a hysterical element to the game.

My dad and I often debate about the merits of Lowe’s versus Home Depot. I’m partial to the former, and that’s where I came across my latest day/night essential. The only way to do your evening right is with a light glow of LEDs for ambiance. The Simply Shade offset patio umbrella comes with a water-fillable base that’s heavy enough to withstand the highest of winds on my upper deck.

A post shared by Andre Bourque (@socialmktgfella) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

Pathway Lights by Duracell

Duracell Lighting’s Pathway Lights increase home security, transform the look of your front and/or back yard, save energy and decrease utility costs overtime. The solar LED pathway lights are proven to be 23% more efficient in converting solar energy to useable energy, and are equipped with Color Lock Technology for programmable lighting settings.