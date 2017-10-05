Bad Business Behaviour

My dog eats poop and it makes absolutely no sense to me WHY she does this.

It’s the most disgusting thing in the world, catching your puppy eating her own poop, or chasing her when she does so I can… what? Try and get it out of her mouth?

This poop eating habit really got me to thinking about undesirable behaviour.

Why do we do things that make absolutely no sense?

Are you guilty of doing things that make no sense?

Do you avoid your marketing even though you want to be well known?

Do you avoid the execution of a well thought out plan because you don’t feel inspired?

Have you started a business to make money and gain freedom but you never look at our numbers?!

Or how about starting a Facebook page for your business and then never get back to customer inquiries?

Your actions speak so loudly that it’s often hard to hear what you say you really want.

Your behaviour in playing small is undesirable, just like my dog eating poop.

Who knows why, but ~somehow~ my puppy sunshine believes that eating poop makes sense. To me, it defies all reason! It’s gross and that’s all that needs to be said.

What about your behaviour? Does it make sense? Are your actions aligning with what you say you want in your business?

Our actions act are based on how we feel.

When you feel doubtful, fearful, uncertain, tired, lazy, insecure, or not good enough – you avoid doing what you need to do in order to have what you want.

Your behaviour makes no sense. Your behaviour is your own human version of poop eating.

When you feel confident, self-assured, ready, inspired and on top of the world, your behaviour steps up to the plate and you take action.

The questions you have to ask yourself are:

1. How can you I a better job of managing my feelings and avoiding the undesirable behaviour that doesn’t make sense if I really want to build a successful business?

2. How can I become consistent around marketing and allow myself the time I need to build my brand, reputation and reach without giving up and getting discouraged?

3. How can I carve out time to create a plan, stick with the plan, and do the things I need to do to build a sustainable business?

4. How can I embrace my numbers, learn what they mean, get curious about how to change them and attract more customers to my business?

5. How can I become more responsive and alert to those people who really want to do business with me?

Simple.

Do what you need to do...Every. Single. Day.

Learn how to shift your emotions so that you can take the appropriate action to do the work.

I know, I know, it’s not as easy as I just made it sound to simply just “show up and do what you need to do” So if you’re not sure how to start, let me explain…

1. Create a group with another business owner for accountability. Make getting things done and reporting into each other a daily occurrence.

2. Join a group coaching program and become the keener who always has something to celebrate. Seriously RISE up within the group and be an action taker, double down on your competitive side and show them what you’re made of.

3. Hire a business coach to hold you accountable or do the work with you.