Trash-talking has never been so funny.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor babble total nonsense at each other in YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading’s hilarious new clip.

The rivals have been flying around the world throwing insults at each other to hype up their Aug. 26 boxing clash at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

From this interpretation of their conversations, it’s probably best they let their fighting do the talking for them from now on.