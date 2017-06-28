ENTERTAINMENT
06/28/2017 10:14 am ET

The 'Bad Moms Christmas' Trailer Introduces The Bad Moms' Moms

They're NSFW.

By Matthew Jacobs

The bad moms are back! And this time they’re trudging through the holiday frenzy ― shopping, decorating, cooking, waxing vaginas, grinding on Santa and enduring their own mothers’ trying presence. 

In “A Bad Moms Christmas,” the sequel to last year’s summer hit “Bad Moms,” Christine Baranski plays Mila Kunis’ matriarch, Susan Sarandon gave birth to Kathryn Hahn, and Cheryl Hines gets mama duties for Kristen Bell (hopefully their 15-year age gap will be part of the plot). Yueltide antics ensue. 

Watch the NSFW first trailer for “A Bad Moms Christmas,” which opens Nov. 3, above.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Matthew Jacobs Entertainment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Movies Susan Sarandon Mila Kunis Bad Moms Kathryn Hahn
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
The 'Bad Moms Christmas' Trailer Introduces The Bad Moms' Moms

CONVERSATIONS