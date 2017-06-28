The 'Bad Moms Christmas' Trailer Introduces The Bad Moms' Moms

The bad moms are back! And this time they’re trudging through the holiday frenzy ― shopping, decorating, cooking, waxing vaginas, grinding on Santa and enduring their own mothers’ trying presence.

In “A Bad Moms Christmas,” the sequel to last year’s summer hit “Bad Moms,” Christine Baranski plays Mila Kunis’ matriarch, Susan Sarandon gave birth to Kathryn Hahn, and Cheryl Hines gets mama duties for Kristen Bell (hopefully their 15-year age gap will be part of the plot). Yueltide antics ensue.