Repost from All Women Stalk (08-16-17): BADASS QUOTES 🗯 THAT FIT LIFE 🌎 ALL TOO WELL 🙌 ...

Sometimes a day just calls for badass quotes.

Life is hard.

Life is good.

Life is beautiful.

And then life is bad again…

In reality, life is not all that bad.

It was a quote from the 1981 film, Parenthood, where a father cites that he would rather be on the rollercoaster of life, the drops and drops as we all experience on it, then not being on that ride at all.2

Of course, he was referring to his family and the dysfunctions, ups and downs, and valleys and peaks that they have all hit as a family.

Whether you are having a “good” or “bad” day, just know that you are not alone.

Take that extra step back if needed to.

Or, keep pursuing your dreams even if it seems that nobody but yourself believes in you.

Just remember – you are AWESOME.

Check out these ten badass quotes to refer to:

1. MARK TWAIN

“The two most important days in your life are the day you were born, and the day you find out why.”

2. LOUIS BLOOM FROM NIGHTCRAWLER

“F.E.A.R: false evidence appearing real.”

3. ANON

“Just a reminder in case your mind is playing tricks on you today: You matter.

You’re important.

You’re loved and your presence on this Earth makes a difference whether you see it or not.”

4. ANON

“In Your 20’s: Your 20’s are your ‘selfish’ years.

It’s a decade to immerse yourself in every single thing possible.

Be selfish with your time, and all the aspects of you.

Tinker with shit, travel, explore, love a lot, love a little, and never touch the ground.”

5. LR KNOST

“Life is amazing.

And then it’s awful.

And then it’s amazing again.

And in between the amazing and the awful, it’s ordinary and mundane and routine.

Breathe in the amazing;

hold on through the awful;

and relax and exhale during the ordinary.

That’s the just living, heartbreaking, soul healing, amazing, ordinary, awful life.

And it’s breathtakingly beautiful.”

6. JAMES DEAN

“Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today.”

7. BRIAN JOHNSON, THE BREAKFAST CLUB

“We’re all pretty bizarre.

Some of us are just better at hiding it, that’s all.”

8. NEIL GAIMAN

“The one thing that you have that nobody else has is you.2

Your voice.

Your mind.

Your story.

Your vision.

So write and draw and build and play and dance and live only as you can.”

9. LESTER BURNHAM, AMERICAN BEAUTY

“It’s a great thing when you realize you still have the ability to surprise yourself.