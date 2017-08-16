Baglioni: La Dolce Vita with a British Accent

Summer is not over yet and you may have been musing over a getaway to London or sunny Italy... Luckily enough, the best of both worlds couldn’t be easier to stumble upon. Blending modernity and tradition, the ubiquity of the Baglioni Hotel might be just what you need to experience both cultures.

©Jenny Martinez

A haven from the hustle and bustle of London facing the relaxing Hyde Park, business travelers will particularly enjoy this venue for a “work-cation”. Forget whoever said not to mix business with pleasure.

©Diego DePol

With Kensington Palace just steps away, you may be tempted to indulge in the monarch lifestyle and opt for Baglioni’s most sought-after royal suites.

©Diego depol The largest and luxurious of the suites is the “Royal Suite.” Located on the second floor, the three-bedroom suite boasts two living rooms and covers a total of 240 square meters, offering lovely views of Hyde Park.

©Jenny Martinez London Royal Suite

The luxurious residence’s warm and cozy atmosphere is the perfect setting to treat yourself to an oh so British tea time with an latin edge or the classic “aperitivo”. Preggo!

©Jenny Martinez

A Turkish bath with spa treatments encapsulates the authentic dolce vita mood at Baglioni London, where even the air you breathe feels sophisticated.