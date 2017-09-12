BAHRAIN AT THE SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER: A CALL TO RELIGIOUS TOLERANCE

Los Angeles is joining a distinguished list of major world cities this week as it becomes the eighth city to host the roadshow “This Is Bahrain, ” a unique event this year conducted with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, as the Kingdom of Bahrain displays its record of religious tolerance and religious freedom.

Bahrain staged the event last year in Rome, where it created a chair at a leading Italian university to focus on academic disciplines of interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence. Previous programs were held in London, Berlin, Brussels, Paris, Washington, and New York.

Bahrain has a long and historic record of religious freedom, perhaps not well-known to many outside the small Gulf nation, but an essential element of what Bahrainis call the “humble Bahraini way of life.” The annual roadshow, “This Is Bahrain,” takes the message worldwide.

This year’s edition of “This Is Bahrain” will be highlighted on Wednesday evening, September 13, 2017, when a large delegation from Bahrain joins the Simon Wiesethal Center at a dinner and ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. (For media inquiries, see below.)

The event will feature the global launch of “The Kingdom of Bahrain Declaration,” a document echoing the words of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and designed to promote religious freedom and peaceful coexistence on a global basis.

Created in consultation with leaders of the world’s main religions, the Kingdom of Bahrain Declaration makes simple and meaningful statements in the fight against terrorism, extremism, violence, intolerance and hate, urging people of all faiths to reject these actions and to pledge to replace them”with mutual respect, understanding and love.”

The King of Bahrain has said “Faith illuminates our path to peace, ” and the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Existence has been created to carry his message to the world.

Bahrain’s delegation to the Los Angeles event will include a son of the King, Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is Representative of His Majesty for Charity Works and Youth Affairs. He is also Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, chairman of the board of trustees of the Royal Charity Organization, and serves as president of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.