Baidu to Deploy Facial Recognition Technology, Smart Applications at Beijing Capital International Airport

Dou Shicong

(Yicai Global) Aug. 24 -- Baidu Inc. [NYSE:BIDU] reached a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing Capital International Airport to improve smart operation, security management and informatization capability of the airport, including facial recognition-enabled turnstiles.

The artificial intelligence robot developed by Baidu will help with information inquiry at the airport, Sina Tech reported. The turnstile with the facial recognition technology developed by Baidu will be tested at the control center of the airport first, engaging in attendance check of and data monitoring.

The accuracy of Baidu’s facial recognition technology is recognized as a leading one in the international authorized evaluation platforms including “Face Detection Data Set and Benchmark” (FDDB) and “Labeled Faces in the Wild” (LFW), and reached 99.77 percent accuracy in the tests conducted by LFW, the report said.

In 2016, the annual passenger throughput of the Beijing Capital International Airport recorded 94.39 million, ranking the second among airports in the world for the seventh consecutive year. The massive passenger traffic requires higher operating efficiency at the airport. Therefore, facial recognition, data monitoring and other technology need to be upgraded to meet current and future demands.

Baidu’s facial recognition boarding system has been put into practice in Nanyang Jiangying Airport in Henan Province last June. Baidu also partnered with tourist spots such as Wuzhen and Wuyi Mountain to enhance their management efficiency through turnstiles with facial recognition.