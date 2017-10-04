Balance isn't a bad word!

On November 26, 2017, I published an article titled Along With Rights Come Responsibilities, which began as follows:

“Throughout history, we have been reminded that with rights come corresponding responsibilities. Tragically, it appears as though a great many of the problems facing us today stem from the failure or complete refusal to exercise our rights in a responsible manner.”

Although not referred to as such, those “responsibilities” are boundaries, otherwise known as limits.

In his book Power through Collaboration: When to Collaborate, Negotiate, or Dominate!, Stephen Willis, Ph.D. said the following:

“At the 2008 annual World Economic Forum, Bill Gates went on to further state, ‘As I see it, there are two great forces of human nature: self-interest, and caring for others.’

Self-interest is an integral aspect of human nature, and indeed essential for survival. But so is caring for others. Both are natural, and both are needed. Either operating without the other is a prescription for disaster.... Self- interest must be taken into account, and worked with. So must caring for others.”

What Willis and Gates are referring to is the importance of balance.

Consider the definition of freedom, which is “the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants; the absence of subjection to foreign domination or despotic government; the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved; the state of not being subject to or affected by (something undesirable).”

Now consider the definition of well-balanced, which is "nicely or evenly balanced, arranged, or regulated; emotionally or psychologically untroubled."

In the United States of America, we cherish our freedoms, as we should. However, is it possible that those unfettered freedoms have come at a cost – the cost of our sanity as a nation and society?

A civilization is defined as “a highly developed culture, including its social organization, government, laws, and arts, or the culture of a social group or country at a particular time.”

Freedom from regulations is not well-balanced, and, as Dr. Brown said, “Nothing is sustainable without boundaries.”

On May 10, 2017, I attended a presentation at UCLA by Sheila Kuehl, Los Angeles County Supervisor, District 3, on Too Many Governments: How Local, State and Federal Jurisdictions Can Clash or Collaborate. Kuehl previously served in the California legislature, first as a member of the State Assembly and later as a Senator. She also taught at Loyola Law School while I was enrolled there.

In any event, one of the things she said during that program was the following:

“The Legislature of the State of California and, indeed, every other Legislature and the Congress are mostly in the business of drawing lines. That's what we do. We say, if you act a certain way, you are within the law. If you act another way, you are outside the law. That's what we do. We draw lines.”

Those lines are boundaries, also known as governmental regulations.

Members of the legislative branch of our government make laws by drawing such lines (boundaries). Meanwhile, those in the executive branch of our government such as law enforcement officers, mayors, governors, and the President determine how those boundaries will be enforced, if at all. Finally, those in the judicial branch of our government such as judges, justices, and our nine United States Supreme Court Justices interpret those laws and assess their constitutionality based upon their interpretation of the Constitution itself.

In the absence of boundaries or their enforcement, we have what’s known as anarchy, which is defined as “a lack of organization and control in a society or group, esp. because either there is no government or it has no power.”

On one extreme, we have anarchy and on the other, we have a despotic or tyrannical government. “If you say that someone is despotic, you are emphasizing that they use their power over people in a very unfair or cruel way.”

What I fail to understand is when and why balanced become a bad word?

Our insistence on limitless rights is unbalanced. The issue shouldn’t be whether or not we have boundaries, but where they are drawn and how they will be enforced.

The world’s not black and white, which is why exceptions are often made to the application of boundaries and how we hold people accountable for violating them.

However, don’t confuse shame for a boundary. In that regard, Dr. Brown has said the following:

“People can use shame masqueraded as a boundary. There is a neutrality about setting a boundary from a pure place. Examine the intention behind the boundary. It’s not neutral if it’s about ‘I’m better than you’, ‘I care more about something than you do’, or ‘What you’re doing is not good enough for me.’”

Brown defines shame and belonging as follows:

“Shame is the intensely painful feeling or experience of believing that we are flawed and therefore unworthy of love and belonging....

Belonging is the innate human desire to be part of something larger than us. One of the biggest surprises in this research was learning that fitting in and belonging are not the same thing. In fact, fitting in is about assessing a situation and becoming who you need to be in order to be accepted. Belonging, on the other hand, doesn’t require us to change who we are; it requires us to be who we are.”

Among other things, enacting laws, interpreting them and enforcing them based upon “shame masqueraded as a boundary” results in the application of “power over people in a very unfair or cruel way.”

Along those lines, Brown says the following:

“I’ve studied judgment and I know we don’t judge people when we feel good about ourselves....

Self-righteousness is dangerous. Most of us buy into the myth that it’s a long fall from ‘I’m better than you’ to ‘I’m not good enough’ – but the truth is that these are two sides of the same coin. Both are attacks on our worthiness. We don’t compare when we’re feeling good about ourselves; we look for what’s good in others....

Judgment and anger are often shaming and disrespectful to the person who is struggling, and ultimately toxic to the entire culture.”

It’s true that we have three branches of government in the United States of America - the Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches. It’s also true that our Founding Fathers established and designed those three branches of government such that there would be a system of checks and balances among the three branches.

However, another excellent point Kuehl made during her presentation was as follows:

“A government itself has no character - it's just a room full of empty chairs. As those chairs are filled, the government acquires character, based upon the character of the individuals filling those seats.”

To what extent were those individuals currently holding public office elected for the purpose of creating balance versus imbalance? Irrespective, are they using their public office to create balance or imbalance?

How comfortable are you with regard to the character of those individuals currently holding public office? To what extent, if any, were they elected or appointed to public office so that they would enact laws, interpret them and enforce them based upon “shame masqueraded as a boundary”? Irrespective, are they using their public office for such a purpose? If so, what’s that say about their character?

Remember, “a government itself has no character - it’s just a room full of empty chairs.”

It's inherently impossible to have a civilized society with unfettered freedoms.