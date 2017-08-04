Balance Your Life

“The hardest thing to find in life is balance - especially the more success you have, the

more you look to the other side of the gate. What do I need to stay grounded, in touch,

in love, connected, emotionally balanced? Look within yourself.” - Celine Dion

The workforce has changed and because of that, many more of us are working from

home or our own driving force. And while the comfort of fuzzy socks and sweat pants

behind our desks and a short commute to the home office are a welcome change, it also

creates it’s own challenges. Forget staying focused, the biggest challenge is staying

balanced – keeping a firm boundary between your work life and your personal life. It

happens to all of us . . . you’re on a roll with work, next think you know you’ve scarfed

down you’re dinner and are back behind your desk by 7 PM burning the midnight oil. I’m

a big believe in “work hard, play hard” or even play harder but I’m susceptible to letting

my life become unbalanced, giving too much to work and forgetting about the other,

equally important, areas of my life.

If you’ve ever spent years in an office, working from home is a glorious respite! But the

lines tend to blur if we drag the laptop into the bedroom or keep our PJs on all day

(guilty!) behind our desks. You must absolutely create a boundary that separates work

from home – a start and stop! I’m the first one to tell you to HIT IT HARD but it’s

important to pace yourself. Know when to flip the off switch and let your batteries

recharge.

When I’m looking for inspiration or insight I always look to the greats that have already

made a name for them. One of Oprah’s many keys to success is “radical focus.” And who

among us can say that they don’t want to reach Oprah-level success?! Show of hands?

Exactly. So let’s take a page out of Oprah’s book and give ourselves the time to enter the

zone of radical focus. When it comes time for work, be fully present for your job. Give it

all you’ve got!!! Set goals for the day and stick to them. And when time is up, step away

and give yourself the time you deserve to recharge and refresh. Because let’s face it, our

work is better and fresher when we have a healthy mind and body.

“No person, no place, and no thing has any power over us, for 'we' are the only thinkers

in our mind. When we create peace and harmony and balance in our minds, we will find

it in our lives.” - Louise L. Hay

When I talk about a work/life balance, I’m reminded of what really matters. Your time is

valuable, both to you and those around you. Working hard is vital to your success but so

is playing hard. Reward yourself and your loved ones with uninterrupted time together.

Give them as much energy, patience, and devotion as you do your work. It will be the

key to having a long and healthy career.

Even though working from home is an extra challenge in the game of life, it’s not an

excuse to lose your balance. Keep it separate! Work fills your bank account, but time

with your family and friends will fill your heart. Both are equally valuable and precious.

This month, try to stay radically focused on your work until the 5 PM bell sounds and