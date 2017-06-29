Balancing Your Intrinsic and Extrinsic Gym Motivation

I bet you can list out at least ten different reasons why you “should” go to the gym. The real issue is, can you list out ten different reasons why you “want” to exercise regularly? Hypnotists are great in helping you understand

your true thought processes. When you analyze your intrinsic or extrinsic gym motivation behaviors, you can reprogram your mind to fit your desired workout regimen.

Why Do You Skip the Gym?

Knowing you should exercise and actually having the discipline and internal yearning to get up and go are two very different things. If being motivated to workout was so easy, we’d be living in a land of chiseled abs and rock-hard glutes. This isn’t the case as nearly 38 percent of American adults are obese.

The top 3 excuses people use to skip the gym are:

1. “I don’t have time to work out.”

Saying you don’t have time to work out is like saying you don’t have time to eat or sleep. In order for your body to run properly, you need to make the time to be active.

2. “I don’t have enough energy to exercise.”

Coincidentally, this excuse of not having the energy to exercise would be eliminated if you did workout. Studies show that exercising regularly increases your energy levels.

3. “I’m just not motivated to go the gym.”

And finally, the real reason the majority of people can’t seem to make it to the gym; they’re not motivated.

If you’re lacking in the self-motivation department, a hypnotist can help. Hypnosis is a very powerful way to find your true motivations that are hiding deep in your subconscious. A hypnotist can then create a suggested pathway for you to reach those internal motivations when it’s time to exercise.

What’s Your Current Gym Motivator?

If you’re having trouble adhering to your exercise routine, there’s a good chance you may be working with the wrong mindset. There could be a disconnect between what your conscious mind is telling you and what your subconscious mind knows to be true. In short, that disobedient voice inside your head is winning every time you skip the gym and opt to binge watch Netflix instead.

If you’re looking to find a lasting gym motivator, it’s important to understand the general concept of motivation in exercise psychology, “Motivation is an internal process that directs and maintains behavior. Motivation is an internal process that can cause someone to move towards a certain goal.”

To understand what motivates you personally, we’ll take a look at the two different types of fitness motivators that drive us: Intrinsic Motivation and Extrinsic Motivation.

Intrinsic Motivation is defined as a, “Stimulation that drives an individual to adopt or change a behavior for his or her own internal satisfaction or fulfillment. Intrinsic motivation is usually self-applied, and springs from a direct relationship between the individual and the situation.”

Examples of intrinsic gym motivation:

You love the burn and muscle fatigue from exercising.

You can’t get enough of the runner’s high.

You get extreme joy from working out.

Extrinsic motivation is defined as an external stimulation that drives you to change or continue with your chosen behaviors. “The motivating factors are external, or outside, rewards such as money or recognition. These rewards provide satisfaction and pleasure that the task itself may not provide.”

Examples of extrinsic gym motivation:

Still can’t decipher if you’re driven more by intrinsic or extrinsic gym motivation? We’ve published a quick test that’ll help:

The Gym Motivations of Celebrities and Athletes

Maintaining a workout routine is vital to most famous actors and professional athletes. Since they’re in the public eye, they’re excellent examples of intrinsic and extrinsic motivations. Here are 3 celebrities that have recently shown examples of how they’re both intrinsically and extrinsically motivated to exercise.

Jonah Hill’s Changes in Weight

Well-known actor, Jonah Hill, has recently been all over the front pages of magazines and is flooding online publications with his dramatic weight loss story. He told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, “I gained weight for this movie War Dogs and then I wanted to get in better shape. So, I called Channing Tatum and asked him, “Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in good shape?” Channing Tatum responded, “Yes, you dumb mother**ker, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Extrinsic Motivation: Jonah had to gain weight for the role in his latest movie. Therefore, his main motivator was to not workout in order to be one of the leading roles. If he hadn’t gained all the weight, he wouldn’t have fit the character and he wouldn’t have been cast.

Intrinsic Motivation: After filming ended, Hill’s decision to lose weight wasn’t based on meeting the external requirements of his next movie. He has told many sources that he has been losing weight just because he wanted to feel healthy again. Wanting to feel healthy and be in better shape was based on Jonah’s own personal satisfaction.

Conor McGregor Visualizes Victory

Irish professional mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor, has lit up the online gossip world with his most recent shenanigans. Currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), McGregor is scheduled to fight undefeated boxer, Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr.

McGregor recently posted photos on his Instagram of a mural he has commissioned for his personal training gym. The larger than life painting depicts McGregor defeating Mayweather, Jr. with a knockout punch to the jaw.

Extrinsic Motivation: McGregor clearly uses this new mural to motivate him to push harder while he practices every day before the fight. Winning the boxing match against Mayweather (who has won fifteen world titles) is clearly Conor’s motivation.

Intrinsic Motivation: Conor is a very interesting example, as he also derives great personal satisfaction, pleasure, excitement and fun in mastering his martial artistry. He’s been quoted saying, “Always look to learn. Learning something new is a great feeling. The feeling of progress.” As well as, “I keep having vivid dreams of success. Then it’s time to sleep.”

Whether Conor McGregor realizes it or not, he is highly skilled when it comes to self-hypnosis. His constant stream of statements about visualization and mind over matter is an impressive technique that take some a lifetime to perfect. The Incredible Hypnotist believes it’s no accident that his entrance song is a remix of Hypnotize by Notorious B.I.G.

Dwayne Johnson’s Gym Motivation

A celebrity that is currently on the top of the world is none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Recently starring in the Summer blockbuster Baywatch, Johnson has 2 more feature films scheduled to be released this year; and 3 more waiting in line to be released in 2018.

Whether this action star is committing to an intense “Hercules Workout Plan,” or his infamous “The Rock Workout Routine,” Dwayne loves the burn.

Extrinsic Motivation: Throughout Dwayne’s entire career his gigantic size has been a major draw to hiring this larger than life actor. His industry requires actors to be fit, healthy and, for Dwayne in particular, quite muscular. Therefore, he has an external motivation to stay in tiptop shape; his career demands it.

Intrinsic Motivation: Dwayne Johnson is also very devoted to his exercise routines and if you’ve seen him speak about his gym routines, you see the sparkle in his eyes. In just one YouTube video compilation, you catch Johnson making statements that show his true passion for pumping it up at the gym.

“They say that nothing good happens in the 4 am hour. Well, I can guaran-damn-tee you this, it’s 4:45 in the morning right now and it’s still dark out. And I’m getting ready to kill this AM cardio.”

“It’s Saturday; it’s leg day which means it’s going to be sweaty, painful and fun.”

Dwayne Johnson seems to put himself into a hypnotic trance when he works out. You can see each and every time he hits a wall in his exercise routine, he has a habit of yelling out, “FOCUS!” He takes a breath, and then continues to push through the wall. His level of self-hypnosis is quite impressive and commendable.

How Can Hypnosis Be a Gym Motivator?

Now that you fully understand the differences in exercise motivators, we think you can appreciate how hypnosis can help you balance your internal and external motivations.

In a nutshell, here’s how it works. Your conscious mind makes up 10% – 12% of your total mind power; your subconscious mind makes up the remaining 88% – 90%. Thus, your subconscious mind is very powerful and runs deep. “Whenever your conscious and subconscious minds are in conflict, your subconscious mind invariably wins. This is known as the Law of Conflict.” Using the Law of Conflict, you can reprogram your mind to go into autopilot when it’s time to hit the gym.

To get you motivated to go to the gym, a clinical hypnotist will create a behavioral shift through intense relaxation and positive reinforcement techniques. While in a hypnotic state, Richard Barker will embed positive suggestions and truths into your subconscious mind. “The subconscious mind will accept any sustained impression or thought, particularly those fueled by emotions, and bring them into manifestation without doubt. Once a message is implanted, with or without conscious awareness, your subconscious will proceed to work upon that message automatically.”

Since the majority of highly intrinsically motivated exercisers have little to no problem going to the gym, we can focus on those of you who are extrinsically motivated. By closely examining your extrinsic motivators, hypnosis can help you create intrinsic gym motivation to give you a healthy combination of both.

Give Gym Motivational Hypnosis a Try.

Give motivational hypnosis a try. What have you got to lose; other than all of your excuses that prevent you from going to the gym. Richard Barker and other clinical hypnotists can help you draw a neural path between the necessary actions needed to reach your desired results. Imagine not only going to the gym to adhere to your workout routine, but having a genuine desire and excitement about working out.

It’s a total game changer. Reach out to a local hypnotist to schedule a motivational hypnosis session or click here to watch a video on Richard Barker’s private sessions.

Watch the Incredible Hypnotist on YouTube Hypnotizing Men’s Fitness Magazine During a NYC Media Tour.

