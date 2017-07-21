Balmain comes to Los Angeles

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain’s flashy creative director, rounded up all his Beverly Hills celebrity friends last night to celebrate the opening of a new Balmain store in Melrose Place. From Kim Kardashian, who wowed with her impressively, tiny waist and Kerry Washington in an embellished mini dress, to fashion gurus Poppy Delevingne and Giovanna Battaglia who posed alongside Rousteing, this was a fashion party for die hard Balmain enthusiasts.

The new 2,700 square foot Melrose Place boutique comes with its own court yard and an outside facade which has been painted a deep forest green, a colour associated with Balmain - Olivier can’t resist a hint of military finesse in his collections. Inside, as you can imagine, there are plush furnishings, cool tiled floors and rails of stunning clothes, not to mention a lot of plants. No doubt a new shopping destination for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

This is surely a great move for Rousteing, with most of his top celebrity clients situated in the prestigious Beverly Hills area. “It’s a dream come true, I feel at home here,” he revealed to the Hollywood Reporter. “I love the freedom and energy and diversity and youth here. Elsewhere, when you are young, you have something to prove, but in L.A., it’s natural that you might have something to give to the world.”

See what his guests wore below last night at the Melrose Place party plus a peak at the exclusive new boutique.

Getty Kim Kardashian shows off her tiny waist.

Getty Hailee Steinfeld in head to toe Balmain, of course.

Getty Poppy Delevingne stuns in a metallic fish net dress.

Getty Life’s a ‘frill’ for Kate Bosworth.

Getty Kerry Washington poses with creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Getty Ireland Baldwin in all black everything.

Getty Jack Johnson, Jack Gilinsky and Travis Mills at the party.

Getty Poppy and Olivier pose with Vogue Japan fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia-Englebert.