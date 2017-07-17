ARTICLES FROM THE CAUCUS OF WRITERS, PRODUCERS AND DIRECTORS

Baloney and Whip Cream

When I was a kid, like most all other boys my age, I studied the Three Stooges with a great deal more dilligence and enthusiasm than I did my Bar Mitzvah lessons. Larry, Curly and Moe were religion to any twelve year old kid in the mid to late fifties. We ceremoniously imitated their manic craziness, slapping and pulling and jabbing at each other while attempting to make that weird yi-boo-boo whooping sound as they, and we, poked each other in the eye or bopped each other on the head.

One particular episode comes to mind, though I don’t remember much else about it. One of the stooges refers to his two favorite sandwiches: Honey and Ketchup and Baloney and Whip Cream. Joey Chasnoff, John Mackey and I did our best to make and consume a baloney and whip cream sandwich but it was pretty much inedible.

So the other day it occurred to me that what we are seeing in this new political environment, celebrities using the endless parade of awards ceremonies to make strong statements about their personal political views; Baloney and Whip Cream sandwiches.

The Whip Cream, of course, is the award itself, be it the Emmy or the Oscar or the Golden Globe or the Grammy. The creme de la creme of the entertainment world…the whip cream on the top of their creative career efforts. The baloney is the bloviating coming from the new bully pulpit.

I decided to look into this phenomenon and see what I could garner from a bit of historical review.

Jane Fonda received her Oscar for Klute in 1972. Here’s what she had to say, but surprisingly, she didn’t actually say it, except to the backstage press:

“I was thinking that, while we’re all sitting there giving out awards, which are very important awards, there are murders being committed in our name in Indochina. And I think everyone out there is aware of it as I am, and I think that everyone out there wants it to end as much as I do. And I didn’t think I needed to say it. I think we have had it. I really do. I think everyone feels that way. And I just didn’t think it needed to be said.”

Well, we all know how popular Hanoi Jane was with the administration back then, but no one can say she lacked the courage to speak up. Was she right to do so? Maybe, maybe not. But how many of us today think back on the Viet Nam War as a noble encounter?

A few years later, in 1975, an anti Viet Nam War film called “Hearts and Minds” won best documentary. The producer, Bert Schneider, took advantage of the moment to read a cable from Viet Cong official Din Ba Thi.

“Please transmit to all our friends in America our recognition of all that they have done on behalf of peace and for the application of the Paris Accords on Vietnam,” Schneider read. “These actions serve the legitimate interest of the American people and the Vietnamese people. Greetings of friendship to all the American people.”

Co Host Frank Sinatra was not pleased. In fact, he took the opportunity to quote an “official” announcement from the Academy that read; ‘We are not responsible for any political references made on the program, and we are sorry they had to take place this evening.’’

Except it may not have been official. Some are convinced it was from a note scribbled quickly by Sinatra’s co-host, Bob Hope. And we all know where Mr. Hope stood on matters of supporting the military.

Then, of course, there’s the one and only Marlon Brando. Brando famously won for the Godfather, but sent an emmissary in his place, choosing not to show up at all to receive his honor. Instead, Sacheen LittleFeather, in full tribal garb, took the stage. As I watched her, I floated down memory lane to the racially insensitive character of Princess SummerFallWinterSpring from the old Howdy Doody show. Ms. Littlefeather was attractive and apologetic, and she got Brando’s point across.

“And the reasons for this are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry – excuse me – and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee.” She was speaking of the standoff between the federal government and members of the Oglala Lakota tribe and their affiliation with members of the American Indian Movement in South Dakota. Brando supported the AIM.

While a bit of light applause followed, there was more than enough catcalling and booing to suggest that the “hook” might soon appear and yank her to the sidelines.

There was the special Oscar presented to Elia Kazan, who’d infamously given in and named some names to the House Un-American Activities committee years before. Most of the members in the audience sat on their hands when he received his award. Only a few board members who’d decided to give him the honorary Oscar stood to applaud.

I could go on. Sean Penn accepting for his portrayal of Harvey Milk and beseeching the viewers to be tolerant of everyone, especially gays. Leonardo advancing his committment to the cause of saving the planet from global warming. Jared Leto using his Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club to speak about economic issues and government repression in Venzuela and Ukraine and speaking in support of LGBT rights and those living with Aids. That’s a lot of ground to cover for a guy who just got the supporting actor prize.

And just in case you don’t think immigration one of the issues, how about director Alejandro Inarritu, who accepted his best director trophy and then added, “I want to dedicate this award for my fellow Mexicans, the ones who live in Mexico — I pray that we can find and build a government that we deserve,” Iñárritu said. “And the ones that live in this country, who are part of the latest generation of immigrants in this country, I just pray they can be treated with the same dignity and respect of the ones who came before and build this incredible immigrant nation.” And this was before Trump announced the wall.

Vanessa Redgrave taking on the Zionists who felt she was too sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. And then Paddy Chayevsky blasting her comments later in the show:

“I would like to say, personal opinion, of course, that I’m sick and tired of people exploiting the occasion of the Academy Awards for the propagation of their own personal political propaganda,” he said, prompting enthusiastic applause.

Finally, thank the Lord, someone with the cojones of a Chayevsky to stand up and tell his fellow artists to accept their awards gracefully and shut the “f” up. Except, of course, that he was simply doing exactly what they were doing.

And before I get to this year’s Oscars, how about Meryl Streep, that second tier, over rated actress????? who took on Trump’s lack of civility in her speech at the Golden Globes. How civilized and dignified is it to call Meryl Streep overrated as an actress because you don’t like what she said about you?

So I write most of this article while waiting for the Oscars so I can add in whatever juicy political uprising occurs this year. I don’t expect to be disappointed.

Well, I’m back. The Oscars were last night and boy was I fooled. Instead of a boatload of overwrought political statements made by presenters and recipients, we all got the shock of a lifetime when the PriceWaterHouse guy got distracted by nearby celebrity…doing an instagram of Emma Stone…and then Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway failed to figure out what to do with the wrong envelope.

Aside from the collosal screw up that will go down in Oscar history as maybe the worst moment ever, there were a few strongly worded statements. Not the least of which was the Best Picture nod itself, sending a loud and clear message that Oscar voters not only embraced the diversity of a story but the LGTB community. Not to mention Best Picture going to a $1.8million dollar film that was the very definition of anti big budget studio comic book retreads vs. the small independent statement film.

There was the message read aloud on behalf of the winner of the Best Foreign Language Film which launched a direct attack on the immigration policies of the Administration and the effect of the President’s travel ban.

There were some more political moments, and more than a few side shots taken by host Jimmy Kimmel, but for the most part, everyone left talking about the great snafu and the grace and dignity and professionalism shown by Jordan Horowitz, producer of the mistakenly awarded LaLaLand. And what would it have been like had the mistake gone in the other direction? Can anyone imagine if the Moonlight producers had been in mid-acceptance speech when everyone suddenly found out that the white bread of LaLaLand had won instead? Whoa.

Instead Mr. Jordan Horowitz is a shining example of how the Oscars can, and sometimes do, bring out the best in human behavior at the very same time it exemplifies the worst.

What do we make of all this? Is the Oscar Award show a proper venue for this kind of political proselytizing? The Golden Globes? The Emmys? Shouldn’t these evenings be just about celebrating our industry and the great art that is created in the course of a given year? Couldn’t these loudmouths just do what Hanoi Jane did and save their political ramblings for the backstage press or even the ubiquitous red carpet?

Well, not so simple. Consider that most of the material we reward with our Oscars and our Emmys and our Golden Globes are the shows that, themselves, make some kind of strong political statement. Hidden Figures, Moonlight, Loving, Fences, Thirteen, etc. And that’s just this year and just on the racial diversity issue. At the awards, all these great artists have reached the pinnacle moment in their careers, often after years of struggle in relative obscurity. The award, the Oscar, the Emmy, the Grammy is, after all, the whipped cream of their professional lives. Hasn’t that earned them something? And doesn’t everyone, from the major star to the lowest crew member on the set…and even below that to the lowliest of the low, the screenwriter…have the right to speak up?

We are all put off by the uncivil discourse and the lack of dignity and manners that seems to have invaded our country recently. We’ve forgotten how to be kind, how to be gracious, how to think of the other guy’s feelings first. What happened to the Golden Rule? It seems to have been replaced by Hit First and Think Later.

And, then, finally, consider this. How in the world did Donald Trump actually become President of the United States? And I’m not talking about the politics here. We’re all supposed to be entitled to our political views, no matter how peculiar or unfashionable they might seem to the other guy.

But Trump is, after all, a product of the same world of entertainment that we are celebrating at the Emmys and Golden Globes, if not the Oscars per se. He IS a creature created by Television, with a capital T and Celebrity with a capital C. He has been built and nurtured by the same cult of fame as those accepting the awards. No one has bloviated more, no one has been less civil. Regardless of what you think of his politics, dignity has not been his strong suit in the way he’s responded to others. Just think about what he said on the ET tapes and ask yourself what happened there. Billy Bush lost his job.