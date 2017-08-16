Baltimore Removes All 4 Of Its Confederate Statues Overnight

All four of Baltimore’s Confederate statues were removed overnight, just days after a white nationalist rally erupted into chaos and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Baltimore City Council voted unanimously Monday night to immediately take down the monuments. City crews began the removal process at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to The Baltimore Sun. Hours earlier, President Donald Trump had defended the white nationalist demonstrators who gathered in Virginia over the weekend.

For those just waking up, here's what happened in Baltimore: the city's dead-of-night removal of all four of its Confederate monuments. pic.twitter.com/gaquP2hlqN — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

And there they go. Lee and Jackson sailing through air onto flatbed truck in Baltimore at 3:40 AM. An amazing sight. pic.twitter.com/4SzRYRiVOB — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 16, 2017

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said the city moved “as quickly as we could” to get rid of the monuments.

“It’s done,” Pugh told the Sun. “They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people.”

Several cities are now reportedly considering removing their own Confederate monuments following Saturday’s deadly clashes in Charlottesville, including Memphis, Tennessee; Lexington, Kentucky; Jacksonville, Florida; and Washington, D.C.