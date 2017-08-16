Baltimore Removes All 4 Of Its Confederate Statues Overnight

All four of Baltimore’s Confederate statues were removed overnight, just days after a white nationalist rally erupted into chaos and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Baltimore City Council voted unanimously Monday night to immediately take down the monuments. City crews began the removal process at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to The Baltimore Sun. Hours earlier, President Donald Trump had defended the white nationalist demonstrators who gathered in Virginia over the weekend.
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said the city moved “as quickly as we could” to get rid of the monuments.
“It’s done,” Pugh told the Sun. “They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people.”
Several cities are now reportedly considering removing their own Confederate monuments following Saturday’s deadly clashes in Charlottesville, including Memphis, Tennessee; Lexington, Kentucky; Jacksonville, Florida; and Washington, D.C.
The Hollywood Forever Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Los Angeles, announced Tuesday that it plans to remove a monument honoring Confederate veterans.
