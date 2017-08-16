POLITICS
08/16/2017 07:48 am ET

Baltimore Removes All 4 Of Its Confederate Statues Overnight

The city council voted unanimously to rid the city of the monuments.

By Hayley Miller

All four of Baltimore’s Confederate statues were removed overnight, just days after a white nationalist rally erupted into chaos and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Baltimore City Council voted unanimously Monday night to immediately take down the monuments. City crews began the removal process at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to The Baltimore Sun. Hours earlier, President Donald Trump had defended the white nationalist demonstrators who gathered in Virginia over the weekend.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said the city moved “as quickly as we could” to get rid of the monuments.

“It’s done,” Pugh told the Sun. “They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people.”

Several cities are now reportedly considering removing their own Confederate monuments following Saturday’s deadly clashes in Charlottesville, including Memphis, Tennessee; Lexington, Kentucky; Jacksonville, Florida; and Washington, D.C.

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Los Angeles, announced Tuesday that it plans to remove a monument honoring Confederate veterans.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
Powerful Signs From Charlottesville Protests Across The U.S.
Suggest a correction
Hayley Miller Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Baltimore The Baltimore Sun Baltimore City Council
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Baltimore Removes All 4 Of Its Confederate Statues Overnight

CONVERSATIONS