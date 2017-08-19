Bannon's Legacy Of Hate Is Far From Over

This is the second entry into the ‘Thoughts from the Gentleman’ series which will consist of analysis and editorial content of all things relating to politics and culture. The first entry can be seen here.

Bannon’s History In Political Media

Steve Bannon was one of the founders of Breitbart News, a media outlet which provides opinion and commentary directed towards the far-right. The outlet is known for its numerous salacious headlines, which range from racist, anti-Semitic, sexist, and xenophobic.

In 2012, Bannon became the executive chairman of Breitbart News and oversaw the publishing of countless articles attacking women, minorities, and anyone to the left of center. He once championed Breitbart as the platform for the 'alt-right' a term coined and celebrated by Neo-Nazi, Richard Spencer. Therefore, it's quite fair to reference the term ‘alt-right’ as a politically-correct term for Nazi ideology.

In late 2015, Bannon began quoting the hyper-racist novel Camp of the Saints as a guiding light to how he viewed immigration in the United States. French professor, Cecile Alduy details the book:

[This book is] racist in the literal sense of the term. It uses race as the main characterization of characters. It describes the takeover of Europe by waves of immigrants that wash ashore like the plague.

His statements concerning Asian CEO's in Silicon Valley on "Breitbart News Daily" with Donald Trump as his guest further highlight his xenophobia:

When two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia, I think. A country is more than an economy. We’re a civic society.

Bannon was factually incorrect. A study in May 2015 found that 27 percent of those working in Silicon Valley were Asian-American - showing that his concerns of perceived superiority are built on a foundation of poor research and internalized fear.

Linking Up With Trump & His Departure

Bannon joined Donald Trump's Presidential campaign in August of 2016. A move which came with a lot of controversy from mainstream media - especially after his appointment to the White House after the election of President Trump. While Bannon's tenure in the Trump administration was short, his mere presence created numerous problems domestically, due to Bannon's love affair with neo-Nazi ideology.

Numerous human rights organizations spoke out against Bannon joining the White House including the Southern Policy Law Center, Anti-Defamation League, Council on American-Islamic Relations, and J Street. After his firing on Friday, Bannon resumed his executive position at Breitbart, “We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It'll be something else; and there'll be all kinds of fights, and there'll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.” Bannon stated when speaking to the media after his firing on Friday.

Rumors are spreading that Breitbart is gearing up to go after the Trump administration - a mark of revenge from a fired Bannon. However, with Robert and Rebekah Mercer being top Trump donors and Breitbart investor; that fight may not happen in an overt fashion.

Bannon will continue to have a strong influence on American politics through Breitbart News and connections to the Mercer family - unless President Trump develops the political skills to turn his supporters against Bannon - which doesn't seem the likely scenario.

Analysis

While the removal of Bannon from the White House is a positive for anyone who cares about the rights of women, ethnic minorities, and anyone who isn't a proponent of Nazism - a lot of damage has already been done.

Breitbart News and proponents of Nazism are protected under the 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution to share their ideology without fear of government prosecution. However, citizens in opposition are also permitted to use their speech to counter-protest and make their voices heard in opposition.

Journalists such as myself are needed more than ever to be on the ground and cover these rallies. Elle Reeve of Vice News Tonight did an amazing job of covering the events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Despite some criticism of who funds Vice News, it's difficult to dispute the accuracy of the report and the quality of Elle and her team.

While Bannon is outside of the White House, we are far from free of his hateful Nazi rhetoric.