This song is a hell of a ride!
President Barack Obama appears to sing along to DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s recent club hit “Let Me Love You” in YouTube channel “baracksdubs” latest parody clip.
“Don’t you give up, nah-nah-nah,” warbles POTUS. Is he trying to warn us about something?
Check it out above and watch the song’s original music video below:
Also on HuffPost
More:Barack Obama Justin Bieber Youtube
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter