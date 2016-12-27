This song is a hell of a ride!
President Barack Obama appears to sing along to DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s recent club hit “Let Me Love You” in YouTube channel “baracksdubs” latest parody clip.
“Don’t you give up, nah-nah-nah,” warbles POTUS. Is he trying to warn us about something?
Check it out above and watch the song’s original music video below:
