President Barack Obama Beliebs In This ‘Let Me Love You’ Parody

🎤 Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah. 🎤

12/27/2016 07:10 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

This song is a hell of a ride!

President Barack Obama appears to sing along to DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s recent club hit “Let Me Love You” in YouTube channel “baracksdubs” latest parody clip.

“Don’t you give up, nah-nah-nah,” warbles POTUS. Is he trying to warn us about something?

Check it out above and watch the song’s original music video below:

