A Barack Obama impersonator helped Bill Maher to make a point about the GOP and its backing of President Donald Trump on Friday’s “Real Time.”

Maher brought on comedian Reggie Brown to help Republicans “test their theory that they’d be cool with it if some of the crap that’s come out of Trump’s mouth was said by Obama.”

“This may not be the real Obama, but these are really Trump’s words, every one of them verbatim,” said Maher. The fake Obama then proceeded to repeat various Trump quotes, including this one below:

And Maher concluded that Republicans would indeed not have been happy had the 44th POTUS conducted himself in the same manner as his successor.