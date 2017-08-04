STYLE
Barack Obama's Swaggiest Outfits, From Suits To Swimsuits

Warning: nostalgia ahead (along with great style).

By Dana Oliver , Jamie Feldman

Barack Obama’s style journey started with pleated khakis and shoes with holes in the soles. It’s paved with controversial tan suits, infamous dad jeans and, most recently, cool leather jackets.

The former president, who has always had a keen sense of swagger, went from fur-collared jackets to business suits, and from presidential suits to swimsuits. These days, even his professional wear is a bit less buttoned-up (literally and figuratively). 

Former first lady Michelle Obama and super stylish daughters Malia and Sasha get most of the attention in the family when it comes to style, but it’s time we give Obama credit for the fashion icon he’s become in his own right. (He had so far to go!)

In honor of his 56th birthday on August 4, we’re taking a look back at the former head of state’s sartorial evolution over the years. 

Sigh. The nostalgia is real.  

  • 1979
    Laura S. L. Kong via Getty Images
  • 1979
    Laura S. L. Kong via Getty Images
  • 1990
    Joe Wrinn/Harvard University via Getty Images
  • 1990
    Joe Wrinn/Harvard University via Getty Images
  • 1990
    Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • 1990s
  • 1992
  • 2000
  • 2004
  • 2005
    Alex Wong via Getty Images
  • 2005
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
  • 2005
    Jed Jacobsohn via Getty Images
  • 2006
    Getty Images
  • 2007
  • 2007
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2008
    Getty Images
  • 2009
    Brooks Kraft via Getty Images
  • 2009
    Jim Young / Reuters
  • 2009
    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
  • 2011
    Pool via Getty Images
  • 2011
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • 2011
    Pool via Getty Images
  • 2012
    AFP
  • 2013
    NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images
  • 2013
    MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images
  • 2013
    JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images
  • 2013
    MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Alex Wong via Getty Images
  • 2014
    WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) via Getty Images

