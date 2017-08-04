Barack Obama's Swaggiest Outfits, From Suits To Swimsuits

Barack Obama’s style journey started with pleated khakis and shoes with holes in the soles. It’s paved with controversial tan suits, infamous dad jeans and, most recently, cool leather jackets.
The former president, who has always had a keen sense of swagger, went from fur-collared jackets to business suits, and from presidential suits to swimsuits. These days, even his professional wear is a bit less buttoned-up (literally and figuratively).
Former first lady Michelle Obama and super stylish daughters Malia and Sasha get most of the attention in the family when it comes to style, but it’s time we give Obama credit for the fashion icon he’s become in his own right. (He had so far to go!)
In honor of his 56th birthday on August 4, we’re taking a look back at the former head of state’s sartorial evolution over the years.
Sigh. The nostalgia is real.
