07/13/2017 03:02 pm ET | Updated 5 hours ago

Somehow, Barb From 'Stranger Things' Got An Emmy Nomination

"SHE WAS ON SCREEN FOR LIKE 90 SECONDS."

By Maxwell Strachan

The Emmy nominations came out Thursday, and it was mostly what you’d expect ― your “SNL” nominations, your “Westworld” nominations, a “Veep” nomination here and there. 

But buried deep within the long list of Emmy nominees was one small nod that caught people off guard: Holy crap, Barb got some love?

Well, will you look at that: Shannon Purser, who played the beloved character Barb in “Stranger Things,” got a nomination for “Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly.”

Huh, OK. 

Overall, “Stranger Things” pulls in a very healthy 18 nominations, but the other 17 were placed gently to the side so the internet could collectively shriek for a few minutes about how Barb could have possibly gotten a nomination.

Now, some of the screams were of the positive variety.

See:

And:

But then there were a lot of people who were scratching their heads and wondering how Barb, a solid fictional character but one that was a little less than omnipresent in the show, could get a nomination over, say, Winona Ryder

Anyway, she’s not going to win so none of this really matters. 

Maxwell Strachan Senior Editor, HuffPost

