Somehow, Barb From 'Stranger Things' Got An Emmy Nomination

The Emmy nominations came out Thursday, and it was mostly what you’d expect ― your “SNL” nominations, your “Westworld” nominations, a “Veep” nomination here and there.

But buried deep within the long list of Emmy nominees was one small nod that caught people off guard: Holy crap, Barb got some love?

EMMY NOMINEE BARB FROM STRANGER THINGS pic.twitter.com/jow65rkRJA — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) July 13, 2017

Well, will you look at that: Shannon Purser, who played the beloved character Barb in “Stranger Things,” got a nomination for “Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly.”

Huh, OK.

Overall, “Stranger Things” pulls in a very healthy 18 nominations, but the other 17 were placed gently to the side so the internet could collectively shriek for a few minutes about how Barb could have possibly gotten a nomination.

Now, some of the screams were of the positive variety.

See:

BARB GOT AN EMMY NOMINATION, Y'ALL!!!! pic.twitter.com/2ndbsc1j3k — Timmy Metzner (@timmymetzner) July 13, 2017

And:

Justice for Barb!!! Emmy nominee Shannon Purser pic.twitter.com/t8yOvUr5WS — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 13, 2017

But then there were a lot of people who were scratching their heads and wondering how Barb, a solid fictional character but one that was a little less than omnipresent in the show, could get a nomination over, say, Winona Ryder.

you are telling me barb is nominated for an emmy when she literally has two lines but winona legend ryder didn't get a nomination pic.twitter.com/5bD3DktpEC — lu (@pcrtmans) July 13, 2017

WHY IS THE ACTRESS WHO PLAYED BARB ON STRANGER THINGS BEING NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY?! SHE WAS ON SCREEN FOR LIKE 90 SECONDS pic.twitter.com/cfYJ1RHLuI — grimes meme (@RichonnesSon) July 13, 2017

They really gave Barb an Emmy nom for sitting by a pool pic.twitter.com/WzEnpasxYd — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 13, 2017