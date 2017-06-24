Barbados – A Promising Island for the Progeny of African Slaves

On a Thursday evening in June, I throw a lime (means a party in the Caribbean folk language) for the law students studying Global Trade in a Washburn University-University of West Indies (WU-UWI) summer program in Barbados. The UWI students are from Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad, St. Vincent, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Belize, and other Caribbean nations---almost all of them once British colonies. Most Caribbean students are of African descent, a few of East Indian origin, and a few of mixed genetic heritage (called douglas). What unites them is the historical fact that the British colonists imported the forefathers of these students to this part of the world as slaves and indentured labor.

As the Thursday evening grows in depth and relaxation, the students sitting at my table begin to debate whether the British should pay reparations for slavery, bondage, and for uprooting their families from native villages, and stealing their religious and cultural identity.

One student explains the widespread diabetes and cardio-vascular disease in the Caribbean. For nearly four centuries, he says, we had no option but to consume excessive amount of sugarcane products and the discarded remains of pigs, including the intestines. The diet forced on our forefathers changed our genetic health, making us prone to diabetes and atherosclerosis. These are crimes against humanity, he boldly concludes.

Another student explains the excessive amount of rum – a fermented byproduct of sugarcane- produced and consumed in Barbados. The British proclivity for alcohol invented rum to turn sugarcane gunge (molasses) into yet another profitable product. The British colonial laws prohibited the Caribbean slaves from acquiring education, but the restrictions on consuming rum were ineffective because the slaves had too much access to the molasses. In fact, the British slave traders offered rum caskets as gifts to local lords in Africa who abetted the catching of slaves.

Liming is in full swing and students are chirpy, some standing, some sitting at other tables. Hearty laughter fills the evening drenched with moisture rising from the Caribbean Sea, a few hundred yards away from our tables. Students are feasting on home-cooked food, cheese sandwiches, and cake. A Barbadian student and her mother have cooked chicken wings and fish cakes to entertain the students.

Here and there I welcome students coming late to the lime. Here, the notion of time lacks exactitude. The noise generated at the lime is high but I don’t know what students are talking about at other tables. Maybe cricket, trade, swimming in the ocean, or history. I don’t want to leave the table where UWI students are still debating reparations for slavery. One U.S. student at the table is unobtrusive as I am.

While most UWI students at the table argue that the progeny of African slaves must be taught the history of the Caribbean, some more passionately than others, one student is not sure whether being caught up in history is a good idea. History is history, she proclaims. Let’s move forward and take responsibility for our health, our economy, our social habits, our progress. Dwelling on history, she says, is waste of intellectual and emotional resources.

A couple of days before the lime, we discussed whether Barbados should open its borders to foreign investors. The UWI students were unsure and apprehensive about wide-open foreign investments. Warren Buffett, one student remarked, would come and buy everything in the island and we would lose our freedom again. Later, a student sent me a small video about the richest man in Barbados, Sir Charles Williams, a man of English descent, who displays in the video a pig as his house pet. Other billionaires in Barbados are also foreigners.

Barbados is a bit segregated though it is predominantly a nation of the progeny of African slaves. One part of the island is still designed for white tourists offering Italian, Indian, Thai, French, and other high-priced cuisines. The downtown streets of Bridgetown are teaming with local merchants and local shoppers, selling and buying through small kiosks perched in hot sun. Farmers markets sell mangoes, ginger, pumpkins, sea-shell necklaces, oils and perfumes. Amidst this trading vivacity, American fast food chains feed the people, locals and tourists alike. Whatever you might say about American fast food, it is at least open to all classes of society. For the first time in my life, I associated fast food with egalitarianism.

What is most striking about the people of Barbados is their sweetness and kindness. In class, students speak gently and make even their strongest points quietly with respect for the audience. Comments are rarely made on the brink of ego. In public buses and vans, often over-packed, the passengers act without any road rage. Most passenger pay the required fare, some pay what they have, some may not even pay at all, but the conductor understands the dynamics of non-payment. No one is booted out. The merchants are transparent and the people have no covered agendas. No wonder, Barbados ranks high, almost at the top, in the World Transparency Index.