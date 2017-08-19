Barcelona attacks: The impact of spin in depicting human tragedy

(The Knife Media) — The facts speak for themselves: three vehicle attacks left 14 dead and 100 or more wounded in Barcelona. Most of us cringe at the thought of something like this happening. It’s almost impossible to imagine people purposefully doing such inhumane actions. The Las Ramblas attacks are a tragedy for all humankind. So, why add more drama and emotional charge to the coverage? What happens when media outlets spin the news? Is there ever a downside? Let’s explore.

Below are a few examples of spun sentences from the four outlets The Knife analyzed. We’ve included each article’s overall spin rating for comparison, which shows how much of the article is data-based and how much of it contains dramatic language. Spin words are highlighted in red.

“Largely spared the Islamic State attacks that have plagued Europe in recent years, Spaniards awoke Friday to a sobering new reality…” (The New York Times, 42 percent spun)

“Spain attacks: Huge manhunt after 14 die in 12 hours of horror” (CNN, 42 percent spun)

“A massive manhunt is under way in Spain for the man suspected of killing 13 people and injuring scores on Barcelona's Las Ramblas on Thursday.” (BBC, 29 percent spun)

“Spain’s Day of Terror: 14 Victims and Six Suspected Terrorists Dead After Multiple Attacks” (Breitbart, 50 percent spun)

When can spin be useful?

Opinion and spin can be valuable tools of expression. An opinion piece not only informs people about a specific subject matter, it also expresses unique perspectives on an issue. Opinion may be used to impress upon people particular viewpoints, allowing for the expression of a subjective experience. It’s a great tool, helping readers expand their worldview exponentially and form their own opinions.

Words that are subjective, vague and emotional (which The Knife refers to as spin words) allow for more nuanced expression; they are useful to convey the subtleties of personal experience. They also allow for more emotionality in a piece. So, spin is a valuable tool to convey opinion, and there should always be a place for it in media. The real problem with opinion—and spin—is when it is presented as fact.

When can spin detract?

News articles have a very specific purpose: they inform people in the most objective, data-based way about the world. News is different than opinion. It aims to be free of bias, and to not sway people in any direction. News articles should document history.

Unfortunately, the line between news and opinion has become permeable in the current media environment. Decades ago, this distinction was more strictly upheld in journalism. Nowadays, news articles are often editorialized, and the line between data and opinion is fuzzy. More often than not, as our ratings show, opinion is presented as news.

So what happens when spin finds its way into news? The news can take on elements of propaganda, dissuading critical thinking or an evaluation of alternative perspectives. Political and cultural bias is made more rigid. Fears are triggered, prejudice is fortified and communities become polarized.

When there are high levels of spin in the news, objectivity loses ground. The facts are key to building bridges in understanding between humans. When they are not easily identifiable, we erode our perception of objective reality as a mutual ground on which to meet.

Ideally, even the greatest of tragedies, such as the Barcelona attacks, could be covered by media in the most objective way possible. The lack of spin would not make the story less tragic or painful. But it could lay the foundation to find a resolution to conflict.

Read The Knife to be informed about the level of spin in your news coverage. If we are to better understand the world around us and solve our common problems, spin matters!