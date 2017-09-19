Barcelona Beyond Gaudi: Barcelona Cooking Gives Immersive View of Local Cuisine

This September I visited Barcelona with two goals: First, I wanted to check off the tourist must do's – like Sagrada Familia and the Rambla. Second, I wanted to participate in Catalan culture — to experience Barcelona beyond Gaudi and guided tours. This led me to Barcelona Cooking, which offers interactive cooking classes and immersive market tours to give a deep understanding of Catalan and Spanish foods. Their four-hour Spanish Cooking Class and La Boqueria tour became one of the highlights of my trip to Barcelona.

My cooking class began with a tour of La Boqueria, which is a big and bustling food market in the heart of Barcelona's tourist district. La Boqueria can be an overwhelming experience on its own, so the guided tour from Barcelona Cooking made the market much more manageable and meaningful. Our guide explained the history of the market, where the vendors come from, and the layout of the space. We then went through and visited stalls for produce, eggs, seafood, charcuterie, and spices. Along the way we tasted jamón, smelled smoked paprika, and met local farmers. The Barcelona Cooking tour of La Boqueria gave me the tools necessary to shop in a Spanish market, get the best ingredients, and have fun doing it!

After the tour of La Boqueria, we walked up Las Ramblas to the Barcelona Cooking School kitchen. For anybody who dreams of cooking in a spacious kitchen with all the best equipment—their facilities will not disappoint. Not only was there plenty of room for our 8-person class, but the space is also beautiful. Our class was on the second floor overlooking Las Ramblas, and when we opened the windows we could see green parrots playing in the trees outside.

First we were guided through preparing the mise en place for our meal. Chopping peppers, onions, and potatoes. Prepping cuttlefish and mussels. Separating out any food waste, because Barcelona composts food and recycles cooking oil—part of what makes the city so liveable. One thing I learned in this class is that Catalonians cannot abide a tomato skin (something they have in common with their French neighbors), which means that tomatoes are grated, and their skins composted.

The bowl of grated tomato does NOT have peel in it.

The dishes we made in our class were tomato-strawberry gazpacho, bread with tomato, potato omelette, paella, and Catalan cream. We learned a lot of what distinguishes Catalonian cooking from their neighbors. For example, bread with tomato may look like Italian bruschetta, but is much more refined. Our teaching chef reminded us that in Spain you only swipe the garlic clove twice over the toast (in Italy, they may rub the garlic vigorously on the toast) to have a delicate hint of garlic. The Catalan cuisine has a bit more restraint. The tomato, specifically an on-the-vine tomato that isn't too wet, is crated onto the toast. It is finished with Spanish olive oil and local sea salt. Of course, those inelegant tomato skins were not part of the final dish. Preparing this simple dish in the class gave me a deeper appreciation for something I had at many restaurants in Barcelona.

In making paella, we learned one of the strangest secret ingredients I've ever encountered—cuttlefish liver. It gives a distinctively briny flavor to the paella. We learned how to tell a high quality saffron from imitation, and how the valuable spice is harvested by traditional methods in Spain. The men in class did the hot work of tending the paella. We learned how the dish is made by men while the women rest, and may be an all-day affair on the weekend. Also, paella is peculiarly available on Thursday in restaurants all over Spain.

Executive chef and co-founder of Barcelona Cooking, Candido Cid, taught my class. He reminded us that during the course, his kitchen is our kitchen. To that extent, we were welcome to pour ourselves a glass of wine and enjoy the experience of communal cooking in a relaxed, fun atmosphere. The class felt appropriate for all levels, and would be a great experience for a family. I went in very knowledgeable about cooking technique, and I definitely left with a deeper appreciation for the cuisine local to Barcelona. This class gave me some new tricks and techniques to add to my repertoire. I also got to do some new and exciting things in the kitchen—using a blowtorch, cooking in a gigantic paella pan, and flipping an 8-egg omelet. I left the course excited to go to the market on my own, buy the best ingredients, and cook like a Barcelona local.