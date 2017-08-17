Van Plows Into Pedestrians At Major Tourist Hub In Barcelona

A van drove into pedestrians at a major tourist hub in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, wounding several people, according local police.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and the driver of the car is still at large, Catalan police said. Metro stations surrounding the site have been closed, and emergency services have warned against going near the area.

There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

The incident took place in Las Ramblas, a historic street leading up to a central plaza in the city. A video posted to social media in the aftermath of the event shows people running near Barcelona’s Plaça de Catalunya.

Estampida ahora mismo en El Corte Inglés de Plaza Catalunya en Barcelona pic.twitter.com/72LLRmJjRk — Jordi Perez Colome (@jordipc) August 17, 2017

Images from the scene show several people lying wounded on the ground, as well as a white van with the logo of a car rental company.

Poc després de l'atemptat de La Rambla pic.twitter.com/4ZVlzCwBEC — Ricard Belis Garcia (@RicardBelis) August 17, 2017

Atropello múltiple en Las Ramblas en este momento. pic.twitter.com/xosHvYpO0e — Arturo Fernández Rui (@Arturof66R) August 17, 2017

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged people to focus on serving the wounded and facilitating the work of authorities.

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images Policemen stand next to vehicles in a cordoned-off area after a van plowed into the crowd on a major street in Barcelona.

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images Firefighters stands outside an evacuated mall.

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images A policeman stands next to an ambulance.