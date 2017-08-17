Van Plows Into Pedestrians At Major Tourist Hub In Barcelona

A van drove into pedestrians at a major tourist hub in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, wounding several people, according local police.
The cause of the crash is still unknown and the driver of the car is still at large, Catalan police said. Metro stations surrounding the site have been closed, and emergency services have warned against going near the area.
The incident took place in Las Ramblas, a historic street leading up to a central plaza in the city. A video posted to social media in the aftermath of the event shows people running near Barcelona’s Plaça de Catalunya.
Images from the scene show several people lying wounded on the ground, as well as a white van with the logo of a car rental company.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged people to focus on serving the wounded and facilitating the work of authorities.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CONVERSATIONS