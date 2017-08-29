The team is not worried about the recent dip in Crypto-Currencies. This is probably because he's expected to make over $100 million to get a single fight against mixed martial arts fight Conor McGregor in August.

"Rather than a negative sign for the distance, we view it as supporting our assertion that this is precisely why you need real businesses involved," explained Gertner. Stox.com is Invest.com's prediction market product and it is getting just a little increase through a newly-opened token sale using Bancor's smart token protocol.

This announcement, while full of jargon, means that Stox will be able to increase money to develop infrastructure and increase its marketing and sales classes.

Invest sees $50 million in annual revenue and 3 million customers. Stox will be an "open source, Ethereum-based prediction market platform" based on the team.

"Stox will feature Invest.com as its debut supplier, but will probably be built in such a way that allows independent operators to combine and participate in its ecosystem also," said Gertner.

Stox also states that it seeks to raise $30 million from the ICO. While that is a substantial amount for any brand new company, the figure is small compared to other recent ICOs from the likes of newcomers such as Tezos ($232 million) and Bancor ($153 million).

As for Stox.com, I had not heard of the business until Mayweather's tweet, but sure enough its site includes a countdown clock for its own ICO scheduled for Aug 2nd, The company also claims that "every day [sic] individuals are going to have the ability to predict and trade the outcome of events in almost any possible category: Finance, politics, sports and even the weather."

"The largest difference, is that there's a real, large, seasoned firm for this," said CEO Ophir Gertner. "This is not a few people and a whitepaper that have never handled a business, coped with user acquisition, weather the ups and downs, etc.."

Now, it looks like Floyd Mayweather plans to invest in an ICO too. In a post on Instagram, he snapped a suitcase of $100 bills and boasted he will "create a $hit t$n of cash ... on the Stox.com ICO" -- leading a journalist on Twitter to joke that this the top of the ICO mania.

Just when you thought that the mania surrounding the so-called Initial Coin Offerings couldn't get any wilder, boxer Floyd Mayweather has joined the party.

Though the firms are quick to say the "coins" (commonly referred to as Assets) that they sell are for buyers to access their software programs, the reality is that many individuals are purchasing them to speculate. The tokens can be traded at exchanges for digital currency like bitcoin or even for cash.

In the instance of Mayweather, it's uncertain if he is truly investing or when this a marketing stunt to get Stox--when the latter, then he might be hearing from a different service, the FTC, which has been breaking down on undisclosed endorsements.

If you are not familiar, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) are a new create of fundraising in which companies raise money from the public and extend digital "coins" in return. So far this year, dozens of companies--most of these have together raised over $1 billion this year alone.

All of this, unsurprisingly, has raised concerns regarding whether ICOs are even legal. This week, the SEC added to those doubts when it ruled that the "coins" sold in 1 high-profile ICO were actually unlicensed securities--a breach of national law. The finding of the agency was interpreted as a shot against the bow against companies conducting ICOs.