There Was A Fancy Masquerade Ball For Dogs And It Did Not Disappoint

There were no fashion faux paws here.

Some of Washington, D.C.’s most dapper dogs strutted their stuff for the 30th Annual Bark Ball on Saturday night while raising money for a local animal welfare organization (and taking the doggone cutest pictures).

The black-tie gala, which benefited the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), featured a masquerade theme that allowed guests to bring their canine companions as their dinner dates.

Not a group to disappoint, the dogs were seen wearing their finest coats — as well as adorable bow ties, tutus, hats and at least one mask.

Insider photos posted to social media showed guests of all shapes, sizes, and breeds.

Rudy G is all set for #BarkBall 2017! pic.twitter.com/jNZDYlJpAw — Scott LaGanga (@scottlags) June 17, 2017

By the end of the night, an event spokesperson, reached by HuffPost, boasted that they had raised more than $700,000. They also received a record-breaking 1,200 guests, which included former Sens. Bob (R-Kan.) and Elizabeth Dole (R-N.C.).

That money raised will go towards helping “protect animals, support families, and advocate for positive change to create a world where all animals can thrive,” the animal welfare group said.

I guess humans know how to throw a good ball after all.

For more photos, check out the following slideshow or scroll down for more adorable shots posted on social media!

Last time I was here was for White House Correspondents Dinner. So far the @HumaneRescue #BarkBall is much more civil pic.twitter.com/9CFYfkLRRI — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) June 17, 2017

Follow us on @instagram for a behind the scene look at #BarkBall in our story 🐶 pic.twitter.com/m1c7En9s9J — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) June 17, 2017