Barking Up The Wrong Tree: Why Michael Vick Is Wrong About Colin Kaepernick

Vick was out of line, and emphatically wrong when he said “First thing we gotta get Colin to do is cut his hair. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way. He needs to do is...try to be presentable.” I applaud Michael Vick for his willingness to go on television and speak out on the Kaepernick situation, in an attempt to support Colin during this NFL offseason. Michael Vick’s comments are misguided, false, and flat out idiotic. Although Vick’s statements stem from place of positivity and good intent, they are inaccurate and dangerous. Michael Vick is projecting his experiences onto Colin Kaepernick, while simultaneously furthering the notion that an oppressed person should strive to fit into a system that does not seek to support them.

Michael Vick was released from the Atlanta Falcons because he was convicted and sentenced to serve 23 months in federal prison. Vick, a former No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, at one point was the face of the NFL and signed a $100million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, while also signing a lucrative endorsement deal with NIKE. He was the face of the NFL while managing to wear cornrows and gold chains. His performance on the field was unparalleled. Vick had all of his fame, riches, and privilege taken from him because of his flawed, inhumane, monstrous and illegal dealings as the leader of a dogfighting ring. Michael Vick’s character needed to change. He served his time, and changed his image because he needed to. Michael changed because his changes were mandatory, for the sake of living a morally clean life, first-and being allowed back in the NFL, second.

So when Vick says: “First thing we gotta get Colin to do is cut his hair”, he’s inaccurately projecting his own experiences attempting to get back into the NFL, onto Colin. Vick is speaking as though Colin’s situation and his are the same. They are not. Vick’s braids weren’t the reason why he served 23 months in federal prison. Vick’s hair had nothing to do with the dogs he confessed to killing-his character did. Vick’s character and poor judgement are the reasons he found himself in federal prison, and outside of the NFL. Colin Kaepernick is out of the NFL for speaking out against the United States government in the form of kneeling during the national anthem, and voicing his views on social political issues. Colin isn’t a convicted felon attempting to show society and NFL owners that he is a reformed person. Colin is a professional athlete, a black one, who spoke out and protested a system that he feels has served to oppress people of color.

To suggest that Colin Kaepernick needs to change his appearance to fit into the oppressive system he protested against, is inherently suggesting that oppressed people need to change their attitude of the flawed system they’re in, and not the flawed system itself. Is Michael Vick aware that this country’s government is founded on the principal of free speech? The idea that someone can speak out against injustice, and unethical practices, and protest. That is what Colin Kaepernick did, and thats is the fundamental basis for him not being on an NFL roster. Kaepernick is a former pro-bowl quarterback, that has a proven track record of success, having guided his team to several NFC conference championships and Super Bowl appearances. His play over the past two seasons was a result of him being on a terrible team with highly questionable leadership, and not a lack of talent on his end. Michael Vick is wrong about Colin Kaepernick needing to change his hair style, in order to get back into the NFL. Vick’s comments speak to the stereotype that a black man with braids is a problematic thug in within American culture. Instead of furthering the notion that a black man with braids is a criminal, Michael Vick should spend more time attempting to address the system which continues to oppress people of color. And not questioning the hairstyles of those who represent an oppressed people.