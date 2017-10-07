Barn Blast 3 on 3 Hoops for Kids: Here's Why It's a Winner!

I’ve learned through my friends who work in philanthropy that the art and practice of giving is something that adults mostly have to teach and encourage young people to do, often just by example. Some are natural givers, but most of us have to see it in action at an early age to understand its value.

That’s why I’m glad to learn about the Barn Blast 3 on 3 Hoops for Kids on Nov. 18 that will be held at Burgundy Farm Country Day School in Alexandria, Va. The tournament is for both boys and girls attending ABC league schools in grades 6-8.

I’m most excited that Caelan McCormack, a wonderful student at the school, came up with the idea and is leading the effort. If you know her parents, as I do, you’ll understand where she gets this vision.

Caelan is organizing middle school students from 10 independent schools in Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. All proceeds from Barn Blast will benefit Bright Beginnings, a Head Start program supporting young children and families who are homeless.

Bright Beginnings will benefit from the Barn Blast 3 on 3 Hoops for Kids.

Caelan tells me last summer she spent a week in Philadelphia helping families with no permanent home. When she returned to her home, she wanted to figure out a way to use her love for basketball to help young children in our area who are homeless. That’s how she came up with the idea for Barn Blast.

The purpose of the event is to bring together students in the area to raise awareness and support for kids in need in our local community.

I’m proud to support this effort. Yes, I think Bright Beginnings is very deserving of the funds that will be raised. Just as importantly, I understand Caelan and her fellow basketball players are preparing themselves for a lifetime of caring and giving, and that is the ultimate reward.