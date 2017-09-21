Baroness Verma and Baroness Howells to host Global Women in Trade Convention

Under the patronage of leading House of Lords peers, Baroness Verma of Leicester and Baroness Howells of St Davids, the Women in Trade Convention (WINTRADE) is set to become the most impactful platform driving effective progress for women in business internationally. This global initiative is the first of its kind in the UK and will transcend all ethnic, cultural, social and financial barriers to the economic empowerment of women.

Patrons of WINTRADE - Baroness Verma of Leicester and Baroness Howells of St Davids

The global convention is a signature 5 day event in London, from 25th September to 29th September 2017, focused on promoting and connecting local, regional and international businesses run by women. It will also feature high profile speakers and dignitaries with delegations of women coming from Africa, Europe and North America. The economic and financial impact of the WINTRADE convention on businesses will be phenomenal. Given the potential implications of Brexit on trade, fostering trade relationships for women in business will significantly enhance the economic benefits at a bilateral and multilateral level. Governments and highly reputed organisations such as the Royal Bank of Scotland, Natwest, Deloitte, European School of Economics and the Embassy of the Netherlands in London are among the official sponsors of WINTRADE.

Sophie Walker, Leader of the Women’s Equality Party in the UK, is of the firm opinion that “women's creativity is a vital and vastly underused resource. When women come together to exchange ideas and encouragement, we can build networks to thrive and help economies to flourish. Forums like WINTRADE are an important step towards building equal representation for women in workplaces and businesses everywhere, and correcting the lopsided world of trade in which our opportunities too often come second. This has never been more important given Brexit, and the ways in which Britain is reassessing its relationship with the rest of the world. For Brexit to bring the chances that were promised, women's jobs and prospects must be at the heart of new trade deals.”

Heather Melville OBE of the Royal Bank of Scotland firmly supports this global initiative, “ I've been with RBS now for 15 years and have championed many successful women entrepreneurial events but this is the first of its kind whereby we have a truly global audience of dynamic female entrepreneurs. Our commitment to Women in Business, with a special interest in growing their businesses international through importing /exporting, positions this as an important global event for us to be supporting. Its part of our strategy to become the no 1 bank of choice."

From the Warsaw School of Economics, leading Economist and Political Scientist in EU Foreign Policy and EU-Africa Trade, Dr Anna Maslon-Ocraz equally shares this view and says that ‘there is a myth that women are expert networkers but leave without the ‘Contract’. WINTRADE will bust this myth and show that women don’t need the boy’s club to do business and that women are just as effective whenever the opportunity arises.”

With a large delegation of female business women coming from the Netherlands, Dutch Ambassador to the UK Simon Smits proudly shares the view that “just like our amazingly successful sportswomen, Dutch women entrepreneurs rule!” From East Africa, Amne Suedi Kagasheki, Principal of Shikana Law Group opines that "an event like WINTRADE is critical since it is a strong platform that brings focus and visibility on the importance of women's leadership in the business world. I believe that the achievements of women in business is not well covered and this is the perfect forum to meet women around the world who are in business, exchange our stories, and forge and create networks and partnerships amongst like-minded people. This is the importance and power of events like WINTRADE."

The broad wealth of experience and skills of the speakers is bound to provide a solid depth of engagement and business acumen for all attendees. The high profile speakers include the Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade & Industry; French Minister for French Overseas Territories; Coutts Head of Asia, Middle East & Africa; CEO of the Cherie Blair Foundation and Gina Miller, the successful lead claimant in the Brexit constitutional legal case against the UK Government.

The WINTRADE organisers are Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE (WINTRADE Founder), H.E Dr Justina Mutale (Justina Mutale Foundation), Carmen Breeveld (Women Entrepreneurs Netherlands), Chantal Clairicia (Eurodiversity), Mirela Sula (Global Woman Magazine) and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (Women in Leadership publication). Dr Yvonne explains that “WINTRADE WEEK is a testament to how well women work when they come together with one goal in mind. The six WINTRADE partners have combined the net worth of their networks to bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, inspiration and business contacts to our main convention day. We feel it is important as female entrepreneurs to have a platform from which to network and support female economic development and independence globally.”