Basic Security Measures Every Company Should Take

As an entrepreneur, there’s probably hundreds, if not thousands, of things you worry about on a daily basis. From making sure everything works to handling payroll, and, even, managing a disgruntled employee, any and everything can come up. However, sometimes in the fast moving world of entrepreneurship, we tend to neglect certain protective steps that could cost us big time down the road.

While you may not think about it for your own company, businesses get sued almost daily for a variety of reasons, from workplace injury to improper conduct. Whether these cases move forward into trial or even a settlement is largely contingent upon the facts at hand, but regardless, it’s going to be a damaging endeavour (both financially and possibly to your reputation). And even if you’re thinking, “that’s not me, not my team,” people change, which is why it’s important to protect yourself in the event of any storm. Here’s how:

It Starts With Leadership

How your top level employees behave will largely dictate the safety protocols that are understood among the rest of your staff. This includes going against policies of “do as I say, not as I do” because your staff is going to replicate the behaviors you deem acceptable. I know a lot of leadership tends to look at themselves as an outlier to the rule, but setting that tone will only lead to having to correct things later on, as well as can set a poor sense of unity with your employees.

To begin, start looking at your current executive structure and board. Do they all adhere to applying a certain level of procedure, such as security protocols or how training should be conducted? Look for the commonalities in what everyone agrees should be expected, as well as what’s needed. Doing so will establish a benchmark moving forward that your company can deem fair.

Proper Preparation

Perhaps one of the biggest aspects of protecting your company is by training and onboarding properly, including learning not just the rules, but the correct procedure for how certain tasks should be done. This is a vital step, as it’s going to potentially protect you from any liability you might face, especially when talking about workplace injury. Plus, proper onboarding can save big on time and money as well.

According to a study compiled by Urban Bound, the organizations surveyed noted that having a standard onboarding procedure experienced a 54% increase in productivity from new employees. This is not only a vast improvement, but it helps protect the company tenfold.

Firms that have a uniform onboarding process have a level of transparency that helps employees hold each other accountable for their actions. Additionally, this also prevents potential legal consequences from an employee being able to say they weren’t taught how to do something. I know for each case it’s going to differ dependent upon your industry as well as the particular role at hand, but having an onboarding process that educates your employees will empower them to be successful for a long time.

Covering Your Bases

As you establish future procedures, it’s imperative that you assess the essential steps that are needed to avoid any fault. This includes going through things like proper OSHA training, as well as establishing a system of accountability that ensures employees have gone through proper training. Additionally, it might not be a bad idea to invest in some insurance, as according to the Insurance Information Institute, only 40% of what might be considered “high risk jobs” (I.E.: construction, law enforcement, etc.) comprise the entire pool of insured employees.