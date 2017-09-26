Basil-Mint Fruit Salad with Watermelon Vinaigrette

Published on Clean Plates
- SERVES: 4
Ingredients
- 2 cups cubed watermelon
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, plus 1 teaspoon extra for garnish
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 teaspoons agave or honey
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups cut, washed fruit, such as blackberries, strawberries, kiwi, oranges and pineapple
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon mint, chopped
Directions
- Place watermelon in a food processor; blend until smooth.
- Add remaining ingredients (except fruit and garnishes) and blend until well incorporated.
- Place fruit in a large serving bowl and toss with 3 tablespoons of the dressing.
- Garnish with lemon zest, basil and mint, and serve.
- Cover and refrigerate remaining dressing for another use.
Note: Recipe courtesy of registered dietician and chef Jessica Swift.
