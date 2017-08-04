BAT Lead Charge Among 'China’s Top 100 Internet Companies' for Five Consecutive Years

(Yicai Global) Aug. 4 -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. [HK:0700], Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. [NYSE:BABA] and Baidu, Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU], collectively referred to as BAT, ranked top three for the fifth straight year, according to the 2017 list of China’s top 100 internet companies. However, Leshi Holding (Beijing) Co., which ranked 15th last year, failed to make the list this year.

The information center of China’s ministry of industry and information technology and the Internet Society of China unveiled the list in Beijing yesterday. The list shows that Tencent, which ranked second after being surpassed by Alibaba in 2015, reclaimed the top spot this year. JD.Com, Inc. [NASDAQ:JD], NetEase, Inc. [NASDAQ:NTES], Sina Corp. [NASDAQ:SINA], Sohu, Inc. [NASDAQ:SOHU], Meituan-Dianping, Ctrip Corp. [NASDAQ:CTRP] and Qihoo 360 Technology Co. are also among the top 10 internet companies in turn.

Xinhuanet.com, cctv.com and people.com.cn ranked 17th, 53rd and 54th, respectively, but unicorn companies such as Didi Chuxing, Ofo and Mobike, all of which provide shared travel services, failed to enter the list.

Zhang Feng, chief engineer of the ministry of industry and information technology, said the internet is the most innovative sector with widespread penetration and an array of world’s leading companies and dominant “unicorn” companies in new business forms have emerged from the sector.

Zhang added that the top 100 companies gained a strong momentum in revenue and profit this year, with productive innovative achievements and wider applications.