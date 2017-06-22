Batman Cop Nabs Alleged Shoplifter With 'Lego Batman Movie'

A police officer dressed like Batman saved the day at a Texas Walmart after a suspected shoplifter tried to make off with several DVDs, including ironically “The Lego Batman Movie.”

Fort Worth Police Officer Damon Cole was off-duty meeting with children for a safety program on Saturday when he said the alleged sticky-fingered fiend blew past security with unpaid merchandise.

“I was dressed as Batman but I was not going to let someone just walk out the store without paying,” Cole recounted on Facebook. “I identified myself as a Fort Worth Police officer and detained him and took him back inside the store.”

I was at Wal-Mart as Batman for kids day. This male attempted to steal 4 DVD's,I stopped him as Batman. He asked me for a selfie as Batman. pic.twitter.com/Ut2LNg5usb — Officer Damon Cole (@HeroesandCops) June 18, 2017

As it turns out, it wasn’t just the children who were impressed by Batman’s appearance. The shoplifting suspect was too.

“As I started to walk away to go back in the store to see all the kids as Batman the male asked me, can he please take a selfie with me,” Cole recalled, while noting that the man had apologized for the theft, which resulted in a citation.

“I told him sure, he tells me it’s not everyday that you get arrested by Batman. I swear I couldn’t make this stuff up if I wanted. This was the first time in my 17 years as a police officer that I have ever arrested anyone as Batman.”

This isn’t the first time Cole has made news.

The dynamic officer also runs a foundation called Heroes And Cops Against Childhood Cancer and is a member of Dallas organization Heroes, Cops And Kids. Through the programs, Cole and other officers dress up like superheroes to meet with children that are battling illnesses or who are in need of positive role models.

“I have a Batman cape in my back window. I have an Iron Man mask and a Spider-Man mask in my back windows,” he told the Houston Chronicle of his costumes.