Battle of the No-Fee Balance Transfer Credit Cards

By Jocelyn Baird, NextAdvisor.com

Planning to use a new credit card with a 0% intro APR to transfer a balance from one or more existing cards to save on interest fees? You’re in luck, because right now there are two terrific credit cards offering $0 balance transfer fees, plus 15 months of 0% intro APRs. The cards in question are the BankAmericard Credit Card and the Barclaycard Ring Mastercard. Although these cards share some similarities, there are also some aspects that set them apart. To help you decide which credit card is right for your needs and determine which no-fee balance transfer card is best, we broke them down feature by feature.

Balance transfer fee: Barclaycard Ring Mastercard

The good news is that both of these credit cards have a $0 balance transfer fee offer, but they do differ slightly when it comes to the terms as well as how steep the balance transfer fee is after the promotional period is up. The BankAmericard Credit Card will not charge a balance transfer fee on transfers initiated during the first 60 days from account opening — after that, it’s a 3% fee (with a $10 minimum). On the other hand, the Barclaycard Ring Mastercard does not charge balance transfer fees ever — but note that in order to take advantage of the 0% intro APR period, you’ll have to complete your desired balance transfers within the first 45 days. Still, if you need to complete a transfer after that, it’s nice to know you won’t pay a fee at any point, giving Barclaycard Ring Mastercard a slight edge.

0% intro APR: BankAmericard Credit Card

Both of these cards feature a generous 15-month 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers. However, it’s important to note that in order to take advantage of the 0% intro APR on balance transfers, you need to complete the transfer within the first 45 days of account opening for the Barclaycard Ring Mastercard and within the first 60 days with the BankAmericard Credit Card. Since you get slightly more time with the BankAmericard Credit Card — 15 extra days to be exact — it’s the winner of this category.

Fees: Barclaycard Ring Mastercard

When it comes to fees, both cards feature no annual fee and a $0 balance transfer fee opportunity, as noted above. You also don’t have to worry about a penalty APR with either of them. Despite being evenly matched for the most part when it comes to fees, there is one area where there’s a clear winner — foreign transaction fees. That’s because the BankAmericard Credit Card charges a 3% foreign transaction fee for every purchase made overseas, whereas the Barclaycard Ring Mastercard has no foreign transaction fees. If this is a card you want to use outside the U.S., you’ll want to take this into consideration, as 3% per transaction can add up pretty fast. That said, if you’re a frequent traveler, you may not want to travel overseas with either card because a travel rewards credit card will earn you more bang for your buck. Not sure which credit card’s points or miles are actually worthwhile? Our Travel Rewards Credit Card Analysiscan help you out.

Extra features: Tied

Who doesn’t like extras? When it comes to credit cards, some certainly offer more extras than others, and while this shouldn’t be a deciding factor, it can definitely help boost your opinion one way or another. In the case of the credit cards we’re comparing today, the BankAmericard Credit Card offers monthly TransUnion FICO credit scores for free along with access to online credit education to help keep cardholders informed. The Barclaycard Ring Mastercard also offers free FICO scores, plus the opportunity to vote on cardmember benefits and participate in the Giveback program to nominate and vote on charity partners.

Credit needed for approval: BankAmericard Credit Card

The BankAmericard Credit Card takes the cake in this category because it’s available to those with good to excellent credit, which is usually considered a credit score of 700 or better. On the other hand, the Barclaycard Ring Mastercard requires applicants to have excellent credit. As such, the BankAmericard Credit Card is a better choice for those with less-than-perfect credit.

Overall winner: BankAmericard Credit Card

Although both cards are pretty much neck-and-neck in many ways, as they both offer 15-month 0% intro APR periods and $0 balance transfer fee opportunities, the BankAmericard Credit Card edges out the competition since its available to more consumers, as it requires good to excellent credit for approval. That said, if you have spotless credit, the Barclaycard Ring Mastercard is a great option for you, especially if you plan to travel overseas with the card.

To learn more about these cards and others like them, check out our reviews of the best balance transfer credit cards, and use our free Balance Transfer Calculator to see which card will help you save the most on your balance transfer. Also, be sure to follow our personal finance blog to stay ahead of the curve on all the financial topics you need to know.

Disclaimer: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Opinions expressed here are author’s alone, not those of the credit card issuer, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This content was accurate at the time of this post, but card terms and conditions may change at any time. NextAdvisor.com may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.