Steve Carell Makes Emma Stone An Offer She Can Refuse In 'Battle Of The Sexes' Clip

In 1973, two tennis champs ― one male (Bobby Riggs), one female (Billie Jean King) ― competed in the match of the century. Dubbed the “Battle of the Sexes,” their contest is now the subject of a comedic biopic starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone.
HuffPost and AOL have a joint exclusive clip from the movie, in which Riggs calls King with the proposal. “Think of the publicity we would get! Think of the money,” he says.
Despite initial protestations, she apparently thought of the money. When the two pros eventually competed, King won in three sets.
“Battle of the Sexes” is the latest project from “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Ruby Sparks” directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. Co-starring Andrea Riseborough, Sarah Silverman, Alan Cumming and Natalie Morales, it opens Sept. 22.
