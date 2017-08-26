Battling Bad Hair Days

There is no magic remedy and, unfortunately, none of us are immune. Some days are worse than others and some days are just down right dreadful. I am being candidly honest when I say that nobody gets a pass on experiencing a bad hair day.

Bad hair days happen for a variety of reasons. It could be something simple like you became busy and allowed your hair to dry naturally. Next thing you know, those cowlicks or unwanted hair patterns have taken on a life of their own. Now, you have difficulty styling. Make sure to keep in mind when the crucial point is for drying and styling, even if you’re busy, this will save you time and frustration in the long run.

Bad hair days can also occur from using the wrong products or putting too much product in the hair. So, make sure when using products such as gel, mousses, or texture creams, that you are applying the right amount for your hair. As a guideline, a dime size of product is typically appropriate for shorter hair. For longer and thicker hair, a nickel or quarter size of product should do the trick. Also, when using texture creams or finishing products a little dab will be sufficient. This is a time to remember that more is not always better.

When using hairspray make sure to maintain distance from the hair. Too close means too much. Likewise, keep in mind before applying products that you will need to emulsify them completely in your hands. This will contribute to distributing the product evenly throughout the hair.

Sometimes you may have to start completely over. But, what if you don’t have time to completely restyle your hair? Well, hair that is longer is usually easier to handle because you can put it up into a top knot, a braid, or even, a pony tail. For shorter hair, it’s always good to have a few cute hats hanging around. Headbands and hair accessories, like clips, are also helpful. And, never underestimate the impact of good styling tools such as curling irons or flat irons. These are go to items that can easily fix a bad hair day.