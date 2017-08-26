Bay Area Breaking The Silence Town Hall On *Girls & Women of Color Returns To Oakland

On September 23, 2017, Omi Gallery at Impact Hub Oakland in partnership with the Bay Area Breaking the Silence program committee will host the second annual Bay Area Breaking The Silence Town Hall on Girls & Women of Color. The second convening builds upon national conversations and policy-driven campaigns to end the violence against Black women that led the way for the 2016 convening. This year’s Town Hall issues a call to action to address the needs of all cis and trans girls and women of color in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a powerful day of action and restoration for *Girls and women of color, the Town Hall will lift up their experiences across four areas: gentrification, education, violence, and health/healing.

The Town Hall will provide an important convening space for cis and trans girls and women of color across the Bay Area to share their experiences in each area with community members and local decision makers. By elevating the voices of girls and women of color and centering their leadership, the Town Hall aims to creatively and collectively identify opportunities for intervention and community transformation. The specific purpose of this year’s gathering is to propose concrete recommendations to create a Commission on cis/trans women and girls of color for the City of Oakland, the epicenter for social change. Stewarded by City Councilmember Annie Campbell-Washington and cultural strategist/Co-Founder of Impact Hub Oakland, Ashara Ekundayo, the Commission aims to mentor and increase political literacy and policy change that supports leadership and well-being Oakland’s girls and women. See video footage from the BTS2016 here.

Breaking The Silence

"Women of color, Black and non-Black, Indigenous, who identify as cis/trans, queer, and gender non-conforming have historically been at the forefront of resistance movements to end violence against ourselves and our communities,” states Connie Wun Ph.D., Bay Area Breaking the Silence committee member, Founder and Director of Transformative Research. The Bay Area Town Hall builds upon this legacy of leadership with a clear understanding that change is overdue and our voices are here to lead the way."

*Girls and women of color is an inclusive term reflecting all those who were assigned and/or identify as female.