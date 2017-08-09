BBC Airs NSFW Nude Scene During Live News Broadcast

Here’s one way to get ratings.

A woman was shown performing a sultry strip tease in the background of a BBC News broadcast on Monday night, catching some eagle-eyed viewers by surprise.

The spicy scene was seen playing on a computer behind BBC presenter Sophie Raworth during a “News at Ten” broadcast. As Raworth introduced a sports story, the woman stood over a man and pulled off her top and bra, exposing her breasts.

That night’s boobs news segment was broadcast to 3.8 million people, the Independent reported.

Though not all of those viewers may have caught the sudden boobs flash, there were plenty who did and were eager to tell the world about it.

Did I just see boobs on News at Ten? 😳 pic.twitter.com/8pSVJQzptV — TheOfficialAndyToal (@AndyToal) August 7, 2017

@BBCNews why is there a porn video playing behind one of your news anchors during a report? — Zane Jawad (@zanejawad) August 7, 2017

Props to the guy watching porn in the BBC newsroom. pic.twitter.com/cOJZ1gPwxI — ɴᴀᴍʀᴜ🍍 (@Namru) August 9, 2017