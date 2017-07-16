Be a Better Product Manager, Starting...... Now!

Product managers handle information at many different levels across many different contexts. It’s a rewarding job, but with so much information and so many expectations to manage, sometimes we don’t get it 100% right. Have you even asked yourself any of these questions:

- How did I miss that requirement?

- Why did my stakeholders leave that meeting with a totally different perception than I have of what we are building?

- Why do I have to defend a project’s scope when the build is already in QA?

- Why do my scope and timelines always seem to balloon?

- I’m pretty solid on my processes, but how can I take myself to the next level?

What if there was one thing you could implement right now that would improve your product planning practice? There is - and it’s not revolutionary, it just takes a common sense, logical approach and the willingness to remain grounded and honest, while taking action with your eyes wide open, so to speak.

It’s Mapping Workflows!

In this article, I highlight five ways that mapping workflows can improve the products you build and the time it takes you to get to market. And if you want even more in depth information, you can download my free 25-page E-book too!

Here are 5 ways that Mapping Workflows can help you:w

1. Clarity

Before you can even start mapping a workflow you need to have a use case! It sounds so obvious, but I’ve seen many people time and again skip over this first step and dive straight into tactical planning like page navigation and user actions. But without understanding the use case that you’re mapping, you can’t say with 100% confidence that you’ve solved the right problem for the right person at the right time. Not only that, but identifying which use case(s) you are mapping also forces you to get very clear on which use cases you are not mapping. This is incredibly valuable, not only from a requirements perspective, but also from the perspective of setting expectations up front with your clients, stakeholders and dev team. Mapping workflows gets you clear about what use cases you are supporting - which means you can also set expectations about which ones you’re not supporting, and this is invaluable down the line, post-release, when someone comes and asks why they can’t do X, Y or Z with the new product you just released.

Beyond that clarity comes the added benefit of sparking healthy conversations around scope prioritization. If you know which use cases exist, you can work with your clients to determine which are most valuable and prioritize those in order to deliver real value, real fast.

2. Communication

Getting clear on what you’re building leads into benefit #2 - Improved Communication. Mapping workflows helps to get you on the same page as your clients and developers. Rather than just verbally describing how something works, or should work, you map it out in enough detail so that you ensure you have a common understanding of what is happening and/or what should be changing.

For building new products and features from scratch, having a workflow to point to allows you to discuss a project in detail with high confidence that what is being communicated by one person is being perceived uniformly by the other people in the group. A simple example is if someone starts off by describing what happens when a user “gets to the page” - right there is an opportunity for mass confusion if you don’t have a workflow to ground you. For example, “which page” are you talking about? And, does “get to the page” mean when they first log in, does it mean when they click on a link in a navigation bar? Does it mean when they get to the top of the page? or have they scrolled to a certain spot?

For changing existing products and features, the additional communication benefits come in the form of marketing communications. Once you see the workflow that will be disrupted, you’ll know how to contextualize what you’re changing from the user’s perspective.

3. Dependencies

Another way that mapping workflows will enhance your process is that it helps you to identify dependencies on other systems, pages, people, teams, etc. If you care about things like time and delivery and expectations, then this one thing alone is reason enough to map workflows. Think about how much time you’ve lost in the past when you’re part way through development and a “gotcha” rears its ugly head. “Gotcha” - we need resources from another team to complete this functionality. “Gotcha” - your proposed code changes impact another application that is not in scope of your project. The list is endless. Your project manager, clients and team will thank you for investing a relatively small amount of time up front mapping out a workflow to reduce or eliminate these types of timeline and scope killers.

4. Foresight

Similar to the dependencies that you uncover when mapping workflows, you’ll also be giving yourself a jump start at uncovering technical obstacles or complexities as well as a head start on identifying additional work that you’ll need to do to support your use case. The complexities will become apparent from the get-go, providing you with the foresight to have conversations with the right people, analyze the right systems, and set appropriate expectations all before you even write your first user story.

An example of this is anything you build that requires a login workflow with more than one user type or user permission set. Lets say that you have three user types and four permission levels. That’s twelve (3*4=12) possible next steps to consider, depending on your use case. (Example: If User Type 1 has permissions A, B, C but not D, what do they see when they log in and how is that different than User Type 1 with permission sets A-D?)

The map you create will force you to think about what your building at this deeper level. Doing so helps you to plan out, per the example above, several sets of landing page copy, new graphics, or even whole new pages. And that’s just one example!

5. Future Improvement

Finally, mapping workflows sets you up for taking your user experience to the next level. If you develop a team culture of mapping workflows and you make this practice part of your Product Management Habits, you’ll find that your team, product and company evolve towards higher levels of delightful UX and customer satisfaction as you’ve paved the way to focus not only on workflow, but Journey as well.

Journey mapping is a separate conversation all together, but without getting good at mapping workflow, you will be hard pressed to consistently and efficiently identify room for improvement. Journey Mapping is the touchy feely stuff that makes the world go round! For example: say that you’re mapping a workflow and the next step in your workflow is for the user to fill in the form. When you take it to the next level, you can pause here and consider things like: Does the user they have enough motivation to fill in the form? Do they have enough information to fill in the form? Or, what might the user need to do before they fill in the form in order to complete the form (do they need to grab their drivers license to fill in an ID? or a credit card to fill in a number?) How will they feel when they are filling in the form? Should you consider adding a step before the form that sets expectations or has a call to action on things to prepare?

WANT MORE?

If you’re excited about trying mapping workflows, or if you’re doing it already, but can see opportunity in improving your process based on these benefits, and you want specific guidance on how to begin to map workflows and how to create a map, below are a few tips to get you started. I’ve also included a diagram of a fictional workflow map on page 24 of my Free E-Book to demonstrate some of the key points in this article.

QUICK TIPS:

1. Always create workflows before starting to write requirements for any project.

2. Before you create your workflows, you need to know what your scope is. You can define scope, in part, by choosing which use cases will be supported in your project.

3. A user workflow needs to have these six parts, at minimum:

a) A use case

b) A starting point

c) Connections

d) User actions

e) User decisions

f) An ending point